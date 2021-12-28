The Plant-Focused Stories You Loved This Year

At the time of this writing, it is not quite winter. But outside my window, it is cold and rainy and gray, with a flicker at the birdfeeder and three saucy squirrels below it. I must be honest and proclaim that winter is not my favorite time of year. It is way too early to be getting serious cabin fever and longing for spring, which is a long way off. Meanwhile, there's plenty of interesting botany, and that makes up for this hiemal season. For instance, there are trees’ twigs. You might not think twigs are interesting until you settle down and start examining them closely.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO