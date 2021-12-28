ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Plant-Focused Stories You Loved This Year

greenhousegrower.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEven while dealing with waves of new consumers, business challenges, and new opportunities, growers in the controlled-environment space were eager to read more about their favorite plants. Below, we present some of the top plant-focused stories of 2021 that you may have missed on GreenhouseGrower.com. We hope these...

www.greenhousegrower.com

thesungazette.com

Garden Tips for January

Happy New Year! Hopefully this is a month of continuing snow, rain, fog and misty mornings. That’s just what our climate-adapted gardens want. Although growth slows down in the cold soils of winter, some growth continues, often only underground. Our winter and early-spring blooming shrubs, bulbs and perennials love all this frosty damp weather. And what moisture is not used can be stored deep in the soil for later use.
VISALIA, CA
marthastewart.com

Rhododendrons Put on a Colorful Show During Spring—Here's a Seasonal Guide to Keeping Them Healthy

Rhododendrons make a beautiful addition to any landscape. Their evergreen foliage provides year-round interest and their spring flowers are simply spectacular, says Scott Hemler, a professional landscaper who manages the sprawling estate at Colonial Williamsburg. "The genus Rhododendron is a large group with many different plants within it," he explains. "Many are cultivars of Rhododendron catawbiense, such as the old 'ironclad' varieties like 'Boursault,' 'Nova Zembia,' and 'Roseum Elegans.'"
GARDENING
Antelope Valley Press

It’s time to plant your bareroot trees and shrubs

Tomorrow is the beginning of selling and planting bareroot trees and shrubs. Some nurseries sell bareroot plants with the roots placed in plastic bags filled with sawdust. Some full-service retail nurseries still sell bareroot plants that are placed in planters filled with sawdust to keep the roots moist. Bareroot plants...
GARDENING
SCNow

CARMEN KETRON: Embrace a messy winter garden

As we begin to settle down into winter many people may take this time to get out in the yard and tidy up. As you grab the last of the greens from the garden, chop down any remaining flower stalks, and rake the leaves to take off property, it may benefit your yard to consider embracing the “messy winter garden” approach.
GARDENING
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
blufftontoday.com

Do you recognize this mystery plant?

At the time of this writing, it is not quite winter. But outside my window, it is cold and rainy and gray, with a flicker at the birdfeeder and three saucy squirrels below it. I must be honest and proclaim that winter is not my favorite time of year. It is way too early to be getting serious cabin fever and longing for spring, which is a long way off. Meanwhile, there's plenty of interesting botany, and that makes up for this hiemal season. For instance, there are trees’ twigs. You might not think twigs are interesting until you settle down and start examining them closely.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Planting a Garden for Future Generations

Gardeners who are truly far-sighted can achieve far more than those who focus almost exclusively on the here and now. Planting a garden for future generations means that we can ensure true sustainability. As well as just focusing on the needs and desires of the present, we see to it that our gardens will provide for the needs and desires of future generations.
GARDENING
Ukiah Daily Journal

Gardening: Gift Spring blooms for the holiday

Give the gift of spring this winter to gardeners and non-gardeners alike. A pot of tulips, daffodils or other spring flowering bulbs is sure to brighten a dreary winter day and elevate the recipient’s mood. Spring flowering bulbs need 12 to 15 weeks of temperatures between 35 and 45...
GARDENING
The Beacon Newspapers

How to care for popular poinsettia plants

Poinsettias today come in many shades other than red, including cream, pink, salmon and maroon. Cream-colored leaves are sometimes spray painted blue or purple. Photo by Lela Martin. When you envision natural holiday décor for your home, you may picture cut evergreen trees, boughs and swags. However, your home will...
GARDENING
Lifehacker

11 of the Best Christmas Plants That Aren't Poinsettias

There are certain things in this world whose appeal is mysterious: Jake Paul. Caesar salads without anchovies. Dubstep. The popularity of the poinsettias plant this time of year is nearly as mysterious—their bright red and green coloring makes them absolutely ideal for the holidays, which explains why they’re easily the most popular potted plant sold during the holidays, with about 30 million popping up in cheerful homes each year. On the other hand, that distinct coloring combined with the difficulty of keeping your finicky, fragile poinsettias alive also explains why about 29.9 million of those wind up in the trash by January.
GARDENING
Norman Transcript

Gardening: What can you do in the garden in this chilly season?

There is a laundry list of gardening activities to accomplish as the snow flies. This list is certainly not exhaustive, but gives a sense of my seasonal duties, along with some action items for the home garden. Some of the action items on my list include:. Clean up those hand...
GARDENING
kjfmradio.com

Planting seeds of thought

COLUMBIA, Mo. – As winter sets in, gardeners thumb through seed catalogs in anticipation of next year’s gardens. But not all seed sources are created equal, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Katie Kammler. Choose a reputable source known for disease-free seed, high germination rates and good results,...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Independent

Eco-friendly farmer hails wrapping fields in cover crop ‘blankets’ over winter

An eco-friendly Irish farmer who was recognised with a new sustainability award says he is reaping the environmental benefits of wrapping his fields in colourful “blankets” every winter.Eugene Ryan, 49, from Portlaoise is the third generation of his family to make barley used to brew Guinness He is one of a group of tillage farmers in Ireland who have adopted the use of cover crops in fields that would have previously laid bare during the winter months after the cash crops have been harvested for the year.The practice has been credited with reducing the farmers’ carbon footprint while improving...
AGRICULTURE
Mercury News

How to get your amaryllis bulbs to bloom after the holidays

The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are fun times to visit your local garden center. In addition to the usual live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands, you can find some beautiful flowering plants and bulbs to brighten up your indoor spaces. Amaryllis and other “forcing bulbs” are easy to grow...
GARDENING
greenhousegrower.com

Five Stories That Reflected Greenhouse Vegetables in 2021

The greenhouse vegetable market has been as volatile as any other industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Growers who specialize in foodservice had to adapt quickly, while others stepped in to help fill shelf space left by supply chain issues. Here are five headlines on GreenhouseGrower.com that captured your attention in...
AGRICULTURE
New Scientist

Quiz of the year: Can you recall the quirkier stories of 2021?

1 In August, we learned that bumblebees are better at foraging for nectar when given which substance?. 2 In October, we visited Finland to see how it plans a bioeconomy that runs on wood. But which of the following wood technologies did we not report on this year?. A Transparent...
LIFESTYLE
The Post and Courier

An invasive water plant: Can you name this week's mystery plant?

They are interesting little things, hard and sharp. Shaped sort of like the horns of a bull. But of course, they come from a plant. And if you barefootedly step on one of these things, it will hurt. Ouch!. These are the oddly-shaped fruits of a curious aquatic plant that...
GARDENING
Bon Appétit

The Kitchen Accessories We Loved That You Loved in 2021

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. <Cues retrospective music> What a year, folks. In 2021 we learned how to eat in restaurants again, cooked with our far-flung friends and family for the first time in months, and air-fried. Lots of air-frying. Here at BA we were hard at work Highly Recommending our most treasured snacks and reviewing the tools and appliances we can’t cook without. Some of our favorite products spoke to you. Others…not so much (does no one like raw clams as much as we do?). Below you’ll find the cookware, kitchen accessories, and ingredients you, our readers, loved most in 2021—because if you didn’t get exactly what you wanted this holiday season, it’s not too late to do a little shopping.
RETAIL

