Ben Chilwell could miss rest of season due to knee ligament surgery

By PA Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea defender Ben Chilwell is expected to need knee ligament surgery and...

NBC Sports

Ben Chilwell out for season, leaving Chelsea thin at left back

Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the 2021-22 Premier League season after opting to undergo knee surgery on the injury he suffered on Nov. 23, Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday. Over the last five weeks, Chelsea and Ben Chilwell attempted to rehab the right ACL injury but a recent return to training made it clear that surgery was the best course of action — from Chelsea’s official statement:
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Chelsea defender Chilwell to undergo surgery on injured knee

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea wing back Ben Chilwell is set for a lengthy spell out after a decision was taken to operate on his injured knee. The England international damaged knee ligaments in a Champions League game against Juventus on Nov. 23 and Chelsea opted initially to take what it described as a “conservative rehab approach.” However Chelsea says “unfortunately Ben was unable to progress and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair.” It could rule out Chilwell for the remainder of the season.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's season now OVER

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's season is over. The left back sustained cruciate ligament damage in the Blues' 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League last month and has been out of action ever since. Goal reports Chelsea have made the call that Chilwell now needs an operation on his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Consider Trio to Replace Ben Chilwell Following Knee Surgery

Chelsea have shortlisted three potential players to sign in the January transfer window to replace Ben Chilwell, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel lost Chilwell for at least the rest of the season after it was confirmed the 25-year-old would require knee surgery following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in November against Juventus in the Champions League.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell ACL surgery decision

Chelsea have confirmed media reports from earlier today that Ben Chilwell will have surgery to repair his ACL after a “conservative rehab approach” did not provide the hoped for results. For anyone’s who’s ever had or has paid attention to ACL injuries, this is unfortunately the expected outcome...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
ASTON VILLA F.C.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp sends Premier League title warning to Liverpool after Leicester defeat

Boss Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool can forget about catching Manchester City if they drop their standards after a damaging 1-0 defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s winner stunned the second-placed Reds to keep them six points behind City in the title race.Kasper Schmeichel saved Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty and Sadio Mane missed a golden chance after the break as the wasteful visitors suffered just their second defeat of the season.It ended a 10-match unbeaten run and they could be 12 points adrift of City by the time they play third-placed Chelsea on Sunday.Klopp said: “To top that, Chelsea and us play against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
