Does anyone have better unreleased songs than Tyler Childers? We've got "Woodward Creek," "Her and The Banks," "Onedia," "Take My Hounds To Heaven," and that's just a few of them… But the best one is so popular, it's shocking it hasn't been on an official release… "Follow You To Virgie" is a song honoring his friend Cody's late grandmother, who used to let him and a bunch of their buddies go to her house, play their music, and just hang out. The song […]

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO