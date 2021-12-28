ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Shooting outside Club Risqué gentlemen’s club in Philadelphia leaves 2 men dead

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A SHOOTING outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club left two dead as police are searching for a suspect.

The shooting unfolded outside Club Risqué in the Wissinoming neighborhood at around 2am on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAw2C_0dXREvxt00
Two people were killed outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday morning Credit: CBS Philly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PmPe_0dXREvxt00
Both victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead Credit: CBS Philly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaLQW_0dXREvxt00
Police said a total of 17 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon were found Credit: CBS Philly

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and leg lying on the ground inside the parking lot.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting victim, a 42-year-old man, was transported in a private vehicle to Frankford Hospital. He also died from his injuries.

“There are a couple of shell casings on the sidewalk and one on the highway on Tacony Street,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“But most of the spent shell casings are in the parking lot, and there’s a total of 17 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon. We also found a loaded magazine, also on the crime scene.”

Witnesses told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the two victims had been inside the club together and were shot as they left the club.

Police say several cars were seen speeding out of the club after the shooting.

They are unsure how many semi-automatic weapons were used in the shooting.

Police are still investigating the scene and the motive behind the shooting.

No description of the shooter/s has been released.

Officials say the suspect may have also been inside the club before the shots were fired.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The US Sun

I had a disgusting Airbnb experience – ‘It had dirty utensils and a grimy shower and I only got refunded half of it’

WHEN YOU book a rental, whether it be a car, a home, or anything else, you expect to receive exactly what was advertised and what you agreed to purchase. Unfortunately, one woman walked into her Airbnb rental and felt scammed by the host – and has subsequently slammed Airbnb for the way they allegedly handled her dispute.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#S Club#Philadelphia Police#Club Risqu#Frankford Hospital#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Twitter#Thesunus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Jeff Dickerson have?

LONG-TIME Bears beat reporter for ESPN radio in Chicago Jeff Dickerson died Tuesday after a year-long battle with cancer. Dickerson had colon cancer and died in the same hospice care facility as his wife Caitlin died two years prior. For eight years, Caitlin Dickerson had been undergoing treatment for melanoma...
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
286K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy