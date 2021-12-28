ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chelsea suffer massive injury blow with Ben Chilwell to miss the rest of the season with knee surgery

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E49zs_0dXREu5A00

CHELSEA have been dealt a massive injury blow with Ben Chilwell set to miss the rest of the season as he is to undergo knee surgery.

The England international sustained a partial ACL tear after colliding with Adrien Rabiot in the 4-0 Champions League group win over Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uLiO_0dXREu5A00
Chilwell collided with Rabiot Credit: GETTY IMAGES
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biG3g_0dXREu5A00
A scan later showed a partial ACL tear Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A club statement issued on Tuesday said: "After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in collaboration with their knee specialist, took the decision to attempt a conservative rehab approach.

"Unfortunately Ben was unable to progress and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair.

"Chilwell suffered the injury in our home win against Juventus on 23 November. Including that game he had made 12 appearances this season, nine of them starts, and enjoyed a rich vein of scoring form in October with four goals in five games for club and country."

Boss Thomas Tuchel previously said the club would treat the injury 'conservatively'.

He said: "The decision is to treat it conservatively.

"The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available within this six weeks, or after the six weeks or needs surgery after that.

"Now I only care about the six weeks. The first reaction of his body is very positive. Hopefully, it stays like this.

"This is the decision after all the examinations and it is a very responsible decision, there is no rush in it and no pressure.

EPIC DOWNTIME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyw8G_0dXREu5A00

IS your downtime as epic as it could be?

You can get 50 free spins at PokerStars Casino. Boom.

T&Cs apply. 18+ Play responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

"This is a reasonable way to do it so all the focus is on the next six weeks."

Chilwell enjoyed a good start to the 21/22 campaign despite playing just 12 games across all competitions.

The left-back scored three goals and provided one assist in six league games for the Blues.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Adrien Rabiot
Person
Ben Chilwell
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
ASTON VILLA F.C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Epic Games#Acl#Juventus#Pokerstars Casino#T C
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp sends Premier League title warning to Liverpool after Leicester defeat

Boss Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool can forget about catching Manchester City if they drop their standards after a damaging 1-0 defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s winner stunned the second-placed Reds to keep them six points behind City in the title race.Kasper Schmeichel saved Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty and Sadio Mane missed a golden chance after the break as the wasteful visitors suffered just their second defeat of the season.It ended a 10-match unbeaten run and they could be 12 points adrift of City by the time they play third-placed Chelsea on Sunday.Klopp said: “To top that, Chelsea and us play against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick claims scrapping Premier League festive fixtures would be like ‘abolishing the Queen’

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says scrapping the Premier League’s festive matches would be like “abolishing the Queen”.There has been some criticism of the busy schedule over the Christmas period with injuries and Covid cases making team selection difficult for clubs. England’s top-flight has long been the only European league to continue through the winter without a break.Rangnick told MUTV: “I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was also the First Division, and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Brighton on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea look to pick up another three points to stay in the Premier League title race ahead of a crucial head-to-head match with Liverpool on Sunday.Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge for their final match of a historic 2021.LIVE: Chelsea vs Brighton - Latest updates After triumphing in the Champions League, Tuchel is attempting to gain some consistency and push City much close in the title race.A win over Aston Villa and the return to form of Romelu Lukaku could give the Blues a shot of their first title since 2017.Here’s all you need to know ahead of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow live reaction after Liverpool dropped three points in the Premier League title race as a depleted Leicester side held on to secure a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.Mohamed Salah saw a first-half penalty saved by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the Premier League’s top scorer hitting the top of the bar with the rebound. Schmeichel denied Salah for a second time with a stunning stop from the angle, as Liverpool went into the break frustrated.Sadio Mane missed a further chance after half time when he was played through on goal by Diogo Jota, before Leicester punished Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
286K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy