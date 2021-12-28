ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ‘reject Sevilla loan bid for Anthony Martial’ as Red Devils want all of his wages covered and a loan fee on top

By William Pugh
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly rejected a loan bid for Anthony Martial from Sevilla.

The Spanish club are said to have made a straight loan proposal with no option or obligation to buy clauses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tI2EL_0dXREsJi00
Man Utd have reportedly rejected a loan offer from Sevilla for Anthony Martial Credit: Alamy

According to Sky Sports News, the Spanish club wanted the French forward until the end of the season.

However, ESPN later reported that the deal had been batted away by United over wages.

United are said to want ALL of Martial's wages covered in the deal, with a loan fee on top.

Sevilla are said to have only offered to pay half of Martial's reported weekly wage of £250,000.

United are said to be happy to keep Martial in January if their terms are not met - even though he has made it clear he wants to leave.

Martial's agent has already stated that his client wants to move next month, despite his contract not expiring until June 2024.

But last week, Rangnick told Martial 'Forget about leaving in January because NOBODY wants you'.

He confirmed the French international told him he wants out of Old Trafford.

But Rangnick said the Red Devils will only sell the 26-year-old next month if it suits the club.

United are still fighting in three competitions and seem certain to have a busy end to the season.

Rangnick said: “Yes we spoke on Wednesday. We spoke at length.

"He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.

“In a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club.

“We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions.

“I told him as long as there is no club showing interest in him, and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club.

“So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay.”

Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley irritated Rangnick earlier this month by going public with his client’s desire to leave prior to discussing it with the United boss.

The striker, who cost £36million from Monaco in 2015 in a deal that could rise to £58m, has started only three matches in all competitions this season with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo limiting his opportunities.

Martial has made ten appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

#Sevilla#Manchester United#Spanish#Sky Sports News#French#Espn#Ts Cs#Old Trafford#The Red Devils#Covid
Gary Neville calls for Man Utd stars to hold talks WITHOUT Ralf Rangnick to sort out problems including Ronaldo issue

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Gary Neville has called for the players to hold emergency discussions... without interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Neville has called for the squad to 'sort it out' amid reports of friction within the Manchester United dressing room. United are unbeaten in three Premier League games under Rangnick, picking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
