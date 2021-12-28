ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pro boxer shot dead in front of kids on Christmas Eve

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Complex

Boxer Danny Kelly Jr. Killed in Possible Road Rage Attack on Christmas Eve

Professional boxer Danny Keller Jr. was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in what Maryland authorities are investigating as a possible road rage incident. WUSA9 News reports the 30-year-old resident of Clinton, Maryland, was driving to a holiday gathering with his girlfriend and three children around 4:30 p.m. on Friday when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s vehicle and opened fire.
