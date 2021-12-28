ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

German court orders rules to protect the disabled in triage

 1 day ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's highest court said Tuesday that officials must draw up rules to protect disabled people if hospitals end up having to triage patients in the pandemic. The Federal Constitutional Court said that the parliament violated a clause in the constitution stating that no one can...

