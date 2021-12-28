ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are 'Elated' While Awaiting Baby #2 Together: 'They Share A Special Bond As Parents'

By Carly Silva
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DprTm_0dXR72j100
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are gearing up for the arrival of their newest bundle of joy.

Article continues below advertisement

The happy couple — who welcomed daughter Stormi together in 2018 — confirmed in September that they were expecting a second child together, and they apparently couldn't be more ready.

"Kylie has never felt more prepared for something in her entire life," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ds7hd_0dXR72j100
Source: MEGA

After previously taking a break from their relationship in 2019, the steamy pair appear to be back and better than ever, with the source adding that they are "so in love with each other," despite their ups and downs. "They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, have been laying low in recent months following the "SICKO MODE" rapper's performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, where 10 people were left dead following a chaotic crowd surge in the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the controversy surrounding the rap superstar and his involvement in the tragedy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been sticking by her baby daddy. She previously posted a statement at the time of the deadly incident in an attempt to show her support for Scott.

Source: ex.co

Article continues below advertisement

"They are very mature about their relationship and know that they both have their own careers and allow each other that space, but at the same time, they are both extremely hands on and keep their family at the forefront at all times," the source continued. "They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MV3WK_0dXR72j100
Source: MEGA

According to the outlet, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "incredibly confident and is so overjoyed about expanding her family and becoming a new mom again," after previously trying to get pregnant again for almost two years. "She can't wait for Stormi to have a sibling."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Scott have been back together for over a year, despite a recent leaked cover story by W Magazine which claimed the A-list pair was "not a couple."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Wa3W_0dXR72j100
Source: MEGA

At the time, Jenner's older sis Khloé Kardashian called out the publication for the error, writing, "Wow, I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple."

A source also confirmed that the pair "have been back together since before COVID and very much spending all their time together."

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Attended Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Baby Shower For 2nd Child: He Stayed ‘Low Key’

Travis Scott attended girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s baby shower but kept things low-key as the duo prepares to welcome their second child. Kylie Jenner, 24, just celebrated the baby shower for her second child, TMZ first reported, and her on-again, off-again beau, Travis Scott, 30, was there to celebrate their forthcoming second child. Although Kylie has offered very few details about the pregnancy, a source close to the KarJenner clan EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife some more intimate aspects about the get-together.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Travis Scott Rejected By 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount's Family After Rapper Offers To Pay For Funeral Costs Following Astroworld Death

Travis Scott's offer to pay for 9-year-old Ezra Blount's funeral has been denied. Ezra was the youngest victim who died from his injuries after attending Travis' deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. Article continues below advertisement. The Blount's family attorney shot down the rapper's offer in a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts New Smile Wearing Braces in TikTok Video: ‘Oh My Gosh’

Smile for the camera! Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, showed off her braces in a new TikTok video. “I got my braces,” the 8-year-old captioned the clip on Thursday, December 23. In the video, North excitedly told her viewers, “Oh my gosh, I got my braces” while moving toward and away from the camera to flaunt her new smile. The youngster’s braces appeared to cover her top teeth while the bottom row didn’t have any.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated the 2021 Holiday Season

Keeping up with Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been pulling out all the stops celebrating the holiday season with their kids this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, coparent their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — since their 2015 split and have been enjoying separate festive activities with the little ones.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#W Magazine#Kylie Cosmetics
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian on claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split

Khloé Kardashian has responded to claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split, after a magazine article said they were "not a couple". 24-year-old Kylie and Travis, 30, were first linked in spring 2017, when they were spotted at Coachella. Since then, they welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, before splitting in October 2019.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott think about marriage? A gift makes you think

After the announcement of the second pregnancy, many have hoped for an imminent marriage between the cosmetic entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and the singer Travis Scott. Always far from the cameras when it comes to their private life, the two in the past have kept many details of their intimacy hidden, such as the pregnancy that led to the birth of the firstborn Stormi. Precisely for this reason, every post published by the little girl from Kardashian-Jenner is a reason for investigation by her followers.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Travis Scott just made his first smart decision since Astroworld Fest

Travis Scott hasn’t made the best decisions following the Astroworld Fest tragedy in early November, but he may finally be on the path to enacting real change. Today, reports have surfaced of the beleaguered superstar meeting with a committee of mayors from across the country to work on improving the safety of live music shows.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Khloe Kardashian says Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are still dating after leaked article says otherwise

Khloe Kardashian responded to rumors that her sister Kylie Jenner is not actually dating Travis Scott. The reality star felt compelled to comment on a leaked article from W Magazine, which was reportedly planning a large story on Scott and Jenner’s relationship that was ultimately scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The "Sicko Mode" rapper was performing at the Houston show that he founded when a crowd surge led to multiple injuries and left ten people dead.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy