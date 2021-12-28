Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are 'Elated' While Awaiting Baby #2 Together: 'They Share A Special Bond As Parents'

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are gearing up for the arrival of their newest bundle of joy.

Article continues below advertisement

The happy couple — who welcomed daughter Stormi together in 2018 — confirmed in September that they were expecting a second child together, and they apparently couldn't be more ready.

"Kylie has never felt more prepared for something in her entire life," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together."

Source: MEGA

After previously taking a break from their relationship in 2019, the steamy pair appear to be back and better than ever, with the source adding that they are "so in love with each other," despite their ups and downs. "They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, have been laying low in recent months following the "SICKO MODE" rapper's performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, where 10 people were left dead following a chaotic crowd surge in the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the controversy surrounding the rap superstar and his involvement in the tragedy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been sticking by her baby daddy. She previously posted a statement at the time of the deadly incident in an attempt to show her support for Scott.

Source: ex.co

Article continues below advertisement

"They are very mature about their relationship and know that they both have their own careers and allow each other that space, but at the same time, they are both extremely hands on and keep their family at the forefront at all times," the source continued. "They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

According to the outlet, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "incredibly confident and is so overjoyed about expanding her family and becoming a new mom again," after previously trying to get pregnant again for almost two years. "She can't wait for Stormi to have a sibling."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Scott have been back together for over a year, despite a recent leaked cover story by W Magazine which claimed the A-list pair was "not a couple."

Source: MEGA

At the time, Jenner's older sis Khloé Kardashian called out the publication for the error, writing, "Wow, I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple."

A source also confirmed that the pair "have been back together since before COVID and very much spending all their time together."