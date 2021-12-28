ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soybeans, corn gain more ground on dry South American weather

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures ticked higher on Tuesday, with both markets trading near multi-month highs, as dry weather in South America sparked concerns over supplies. Wheat prices edged lower, extending losses in the previous session, on disappointing exports. "We are in the weather...

www.agriculture.com

newsdakota.com

U of Illinois Sees Higher Corn and Soybean Break-Even Prices

(NAFB) – The University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics set its corn and soybean break-even prices for 2022. Break-even prices farmers need to reach to cover their total cost of production are projected at $4.73 a bushel for corn and $11.06 a bushel for soybeans. These break-even prices are quite high compared to historical levels. From 2013 to 2021, actual break-even prices for corn averaged $4.00 a bushel, well below the 2022 projected level. The break-even prices for soybeans averaged $8.92 a bushel, well below the 2022 level.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 8-10 cents, corn down 5-6 cents, wheat down 3-4 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Profit-taking weighs on wheat but declines limited by flurry of activity on the export market. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins. * The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Wednesday was $331.86 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of French wheat. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 4 cents at $7.79-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 4-1/4 cents lower at $8.17-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was flat at $9.99-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn futures seen lower for second day in a row as traders square positions ahead of the end of the year. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March corn can hold support above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 5 cents at $5.99-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected following first loss in soybean futures since Dec. 13 on Tuesday. Losses kept in check by concerns about dry conditions in Argentina and parts of Brazil hampering crop development. * Technical resistance for benchmark CBOT March soybean futures noted at the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * March soybeans last traded 8-1/4 cents lower at $13.59-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures rise on supply concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures climbed on Wednesday, as cash cattle prices firmed on concerns around meat supplies to meet anticipated demand going into next year, traders said. Cattle futures ended higher, as beef carcass cutout prices continued to firm and cash cattle traded higher,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease as Brazilian harvest kicks off, wheat firms

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Thursday as harvest of a near-record crop started in top exporter Brazil despite concerns over recent dryness hitting yields. Wheat gained more ground, while corn was flat. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract slid 0.1% to...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Halts Plunge; Corn, Soybeans Recover From Lows

In quiet and two-sided trade, wheat prices recovered from a three-day swoon, while corn was a bit higher. Soybeans and meal recovered, but finished near unchanged. Minneapolis wheat finished nearly 20 cents above the morning low. March corn closed up 3/4 cent per bushel and May corn was up 2...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Higher; Soybeans Lower

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 5 to 6 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday with trade bouncing back from early weakness but unable to find much fresh buying. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with production up 8,000 barrels per day (bpd) on the weekly report; stocks down 29,000 barrels.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybeans mixed, wheat higher on export sale

Soybeans closed mixed after trading lower for most of the day Wednesday, finding a market correction following a nearly 10-day streak of closing higher, which ended Tuesday. January beans closed two and three quarters cents lower at $13.56 and the deferred May contract closed two and a quarter cents higher at $13.77. Soybean meal demand seems to be limiting some of the bearish action but, ultimately, the January contract closed 50 cents lower at $415.40. A strong soybean basis is creating strong soybean meal demand, but that strength could be limited on extended feed stock demand. Soybean oil bounced higher, up 15 points at $56.70. Export sales are down for both corn and beans with soy exports down nearly 25 percent compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, Brazil is projected to have a sharp increase in soy exports. South American weather remains a key focus with continued drought conditions in most parts of Argentina and Brazil, rain in the extended forecast could reverse the bullish weather pressure in the market.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Is the soybean market overbought, analyst asks

While the South American soybean crop is seen as too dry, the soybean complex is seen as overbought. With the slow volume of trade and an extreme technical overbought condition, the reversal yesterday might be enough to bring some short-term selling pressure. The two-week outlook for southern Brazil and Argentina still shows some scattered rains but mostly well below-normal precipitation.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since late July. Corn was around flat and wheat fell slightly after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

U.S. Hog Inventory Down Four Percent

(NAFB) – As of December 1, U.S. farms held 74.2 million hogs and pigs, a four percent drop from the same time in 2020. It’s also a one percent drop from September 1, 2021. Those numbers come from the latest Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report published by the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of those 74.2 million hogs and pigs, 68 million were market hogs, and just over six million were kept for breeding. Between September and November of this year, U.S. farmers weaned 33.7 million pigs, down four percent from the same period in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Markets Tumble Again; Soybeans, Corn Correct

All three major ag commodities opened higher, but only soybean meal was able to stay in the green, making a new high for the move, before closing with a modest gain. Wheat markets plummeted again, led by Kansas City, which has now plunged more than 50 cents from Monday’s high. Corn fell hard as the market had become overdone.
AGRICULTURE
Kilgore News Herald

Record soybean crop in South America could be driving force for prices

Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude ending the session near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude settled up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Strong Gains in Soybeans

Corn trade is 6 to 8 cents higher, beans are 26 to 28 cents higher and wheat is 2 to 6 cents lower. Corn trade is 6 to 8 cents higher at midday Monday with trade scoring new highs coming out of the Christmas break with spillover support from soybeans. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with support coming from the energies.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

All production costs driving near-record breakeven costs for crops in ‘22

All production costs driving near-record breakeven costs for crops in ‘22. Producers are facing near-record breakeven prices for 2022 and a farm economist says fertilizer is the main culprit. “Projecting those costs on a per acre basis to double between this year and next year.”. Gary Schnitkey is with...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China to stabilise grain output and boost oilseed crop, minister says

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will stabilise corn production and expand soybean output in the new year to ensure grain security, the Communist Party's People's Daily quoted the agriculture minister as saying on Monday. "Safeguarding supply security of grains, and important agricultural and sideline products is always our top...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China was set to approve the safety of more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties produced by domestic companies, the agriculture ministry said late on Monday. The three new corn products are produced by China National Tree Seed Corp and China Agricultural University, Hangzhou Ruifeng Biotechnology,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybeans open 2021’s last week higher

Soybeans closed higher Monday; January beans up more than 30 cents at $13.62 and March beans up more than 30 cents at $13.71. USDA’s bullish crush report could support soybean prices through the week but available product and a year to year drop in soybean exports to China could limit movement before the calendar flips. South American weather is playing a strong role in grain futures with dry pockets in the southern half creating production concerns for the competitor’s corn and soybean crops. The weather concerns have created bullish action but that could reverse with some expectations for rain later this week.
AGRICULTURE

