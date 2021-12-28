Prince William & Family Spoke With Queen Elizabeth II Over Zoom During First Christmas Without Prince Philip, Which 'Brightened Up Her Day,' Source Spills

Source: MEGA

It sounds like the royals had a good Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported by OK!, the royal family's annual pre-Christmas bash at Sandringham was cancelled due to concerns regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth II also spent her first Christmas without her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April. She was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Source: MEGA

An insider told Us Weekly that Christmas was "a bit of a struggle" for the 95-year-old. "And not being able to spend it with her whole family [didn’t help]," the source added.

"She’s not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up," the insider explained. Prince William is said to have "liaised" with his father and Princess Anne, who is in quarantine after her husband tested positive for the virus, to organize a family Zoom call.

Source: EX.CO

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, the call "brightened up her day," and helped to make the William's family's Christmas too.

"Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen, but thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas," the insider explained. "And the kids excitedly told their great-grandmother about their gifts."

Article continues below advertisement

An insider also told Us Weekly that William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, woke up at 5 a.m. to open their Christmas presents. "While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas," the source explained.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet," the insider revealed.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have cooked a traditional Christmas feast for lunch and decorated the dining table "with candles, evergreen branches and cones as centerpieces." "The children helped Kate bake a chocolate Christmas log and apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favorite sweets," the source added.