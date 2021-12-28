ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince William & Family Spoke With Queen Elizabeth II Over Zoom During First Christmas Without Prince Philip, Which 'Brightened Up Her Day,' Source Spills

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Khans_0dXR6Jbu00
Source: MEGA

It sounds like the royals had a good Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported by OK!, the royal family's annual pre-Christmas bash at Sandringham was cancelled due to concerns regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth II also spent her first Christmas without her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April. She was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwLtG_0dXR6Jbu00
Source: MEGA

An insider told Us Weekly that Christmas was "a bit of a struggle" for the 95-year-old. "And not being able to spend it with her whole family [didn’t help]," the source added.

"She’s not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up," the insider explained. Prince William is said to have "liaised" with his father and Princess Anne, who is in quarantine after her husband tested positive for the virus, to organize a family Zoom call.

Source: EX.CO

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, the call "brightened up her day," and helped to make the William's family's Christmas too.

"Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen, but thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas," the insider explained. "And the kids excitedly told their great-grandmother about their gifts."

Article continues below advertisement

An insider also told Us Weekly that William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, woke up at 5 a.m. to open their Christmas presents. "While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas," the source explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FK7D_0dXR6Jbu00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet," the insider revealed.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have cooked a traditional Christmas feast for lunch and decorated the dining table "with candles, evergreen branches and cones as centerpieces." "The children helped Kate bake a chocolate Christmas log and apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favorite sweets," the source added.

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Princess Charlotte Is Snuggled On Queen Elizabeth's Lap In A Never-Before-Seen Photo

Queen Elizabeth is one lucky woman. First, she gets to be a queen with tiaras and such. Second and maybe better, she has a whole bunch of sweet great-grandchildren to cuddle. As evidenced by a recent photo of that’s on display in her Buckingham Palace office. The photo, though blurry and slightly hidden by her purse, shows Her Majesty sitting with her late husband Prince Philip on the sofa, surrounded by smiling great-grandchildren. And even in a blurry photo you can see just how happy she truly is to be with those little sweethearts.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Not Qualified To Talk About Mental Health, Royal Commentator Says

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti criticized Prince Harry for speaking about mental health. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are mental health advocates. Just recently, the Duke of Sussex aired his support for those who quit their jobs to prioritize their mental health. However, a royal commentator called him out for his words.
MENTAL HEALTH
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's surprising Christmas decorations at royal home unveiled

The Duchess of York has decked out her home of Royal Lodge, which she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew – and you may be surprised at the rather relatable low-key decorations!. Sarah revealed her festive trimmings via her YouTube channel, Fergie and Friends where she reads out children's books. In...
CELEBRITIES
People

The Sweet Moment Kate Middleton Spots Her Parents and Siblings in the Audience at Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton's biggest supporters were on hand to celebrate the royal's first-ever Christmas carol concert on Thursday. As the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside husband Prince William, the Middleton family was front and center to support Kate, who spearheaded the event, which paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#British Royal Family#Uk#Prince William Family#Omicron#Us Weekly#Ex Co Article
rd.com

This Is What Queen Elizabeth II Gives Her Staff for Christmas

In many ways, it’s safe to say that Queen Elizabeth II is not like us common folk. Not only does she own a lot of swans and dolphins (seriously!), nearly 50 places around the world are named after her, too. But Her Majesty does have one quality that many of us can relate to: She enjoys Christmas just as much as we do.
U.K.
In Style

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly "Really Upset" Over Her Falling Out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, it's reportedly caused a rift between the Sussexes and their siblings, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to new reports, new responsibilities for the Cambridges came with Harry and Meghan's departure and although Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have stepped up to take some of the royal duties away, Kate has been overwhelmed by the situation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's incredibly thoughtful gift to royal family on heartbreaking day

The Duchess of Sussex may not have been able to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April, but she still ensured she paid tribute to the royal with a very colourful wreath. Meghan was advised against travelling by her doctor as she was pregnant with daughter Lilibet at the time, but she watched the funeral service from her home in Montecito – and her wreath was certainly easy to spot.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's next tiara moment revealed

One of the highlights of the royal calendar is seeing the likes of the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge wearing tiaras. Occasions that require sparkling headwear are usually only reserved for state banquets, Her Majesty's annual Diplomatic Corps reception and the State Opening of Parliament. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely...
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy