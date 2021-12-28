ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our 20 Most Popular Travel News Stories From 2021

By Clayton McKibbin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt TravelAwaits, we strive to provide our readers with relevant content that will inspire their future travels. In addition to great articles showcasing all of the wonderful things to do in locales from around the world, we are also dedicated to keeping you on top of the newest trends and updates...

travelawaits.com

Southwest Airlines Adding A New Fare Category For Travelers In 2022

Southwest Airlines is changing its fare structure in 2022, but company officials were vague this week in explaining what exactly is coming or when. The airline currently has three types of fares available to passengers, which have been available since 2007:. Wanna Get Away, which are the cheapest, not always...
INDUSTRY
travelawaits.com

16 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2021)

From National Parks to amusement parks, ocean vibes to valley views, the most populous state in the U.S. has a lot to offer travelers. There’s so much history, culture, and entertainment to enjoy in the big cities, but one of the true joys of a visit to California is discovering the small, beautiful towns where you can relax and soak up all that the Golden State has to offer at a slower pace. From quaint towns nestled in the valleys surrounded by orchards to beachy little havens where you can take in miles of unspoiled coastline, California is brimming with small towns waiting to be explored. Whether you’re looking for the ultimate wine country experience or an escape into the mountains, you’re sure to find a California town on our list that you’ll want to visit in 2022!
CALIFORNIA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

This AirBnB Near Vergas – Was at $300 per Month Now A HUGE Bargain

I have started to love using AirBnB and VRBO for vacation rentals when going on vacation. It's generally a lot cheaper than a hotel, and you can have either your whole family in a house, or a group of friends can all stay together in a home and it can really be fun with everyone splitting the cost. This can make a vacation in a really nice place much for affordable than staying in a hotel or resort.
LIFESTYLE
WGRZ TV

Canada requires test for all travel

The U.S.-Canada border continues to remain a top conversation during COVID. Canada is now requiring all travelers to take a COVID test to cross the border.
TRAVEL
smartertravel.com

10 of the Best Destinations to Travel to in 2022

Travel in 2021 has been characterized by a focus on domestic trips and some (limited) international excursions. As we look to 2022 with the pandemic (hopefully) fading into the distance, many popular tourism destinations are starting to reopen, offering intrepid travelers a great opportunity to explore them before mass tourism returns. Here are the 10 best destinations to visit in 2022.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Stories From 2021 That Prove Why You Should Work With a Travel Advisor

Travel advisors are continuing to undergo a renaissance of sorts, with growing numbers of travelers appreciating the complexity and nuances that are part and parcel of their jobs. “The travel world is not the same as it used to be. You cannot rely on how you ‘used’ to book travel....
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Ice Castles To Visit This Winter

Ice castles are a marvelous sight. Not as ephemeral as sandcastles, they are nevertheless works of art that won’t last. When temperatures rise, these works of love will simply melt away, until the next winter when the tireless ice sculptors will start all over again. There are two, however, that are in such cold places, they will not melt. From the U.S. to Finland and China, ice castles delight locals and travelers alike around the globe. And it’s not just the structure you can explore, there are tunnels, slides, and festivals as long as the fun lasts. To give you a complete picture, we start with the castles that are open this winter and, in the end, mention those that have been open in past years. They are closed this winter but may well be reconstructed in the future. This is specifically the case with Canada. So, get your winter woolies ready and take your pick of destinations you might well want to visit this winter for a fabulous ice castle adventure.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

8 Winter Vacation Destinations Our Travel Experts Love

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whether you embrace the cold or prefer to abscond to warmer locales, TravelAwaits has rounded up some wonderful winter destinations for you. Where did we get these fabulous winter travel ideas? From our expert travel writers, of course! Find their favorite places to travel during the colder months — from winter wonderlands to sun-drenched escapes — below.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Puerto Rico tightens its entry rules for travelers: here's what you need to know

Puerto Rico has tightened its entry rules for domestic travelers, as the spread of the Omicron variant has seen rising cases of COVID-19 both in the US and around the world. While vaccinated travelers on domestic flights could previously enter the US territory without a negative test result, the island will now require all visitors to have one. The new rule came into effect on December 27, and means that passengers must show a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result taken 48 hours before their arrival time.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

17 Amazing Beach Towns That Top Our Readers’ Travel List (2021)

Sand, seafood, and stellar sunsets aren’t enough to make a beach town amazing. In order to be an amazing beach town, the town itself has to be just about as cool as its beaches. From the Pacific coast to the Gulf to the Eastern seaboard, we’ve rounded up the beach towns that were popular with our readers in 2021. Beaches range from powdery white sand to dramatic bluffs, while the coastal towns offer plenty to see and do. Here are the 17 beach towns that topped our readers’ travel lists this year.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Sunday Reads: Our Most Notable Stories This Week

Welcome to our final ‘Sunday Reads’ weekly digest of the year! We hope you’ve had a nice holiday period, and that you enjoy our selection of top stories from this week. Qatar Airways Issues A350 Legal Proceedings Against Airbus At London High Court. The ongoing Qatar Airways...
ECONOMY

