ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Gold price hits 5-week high as crude oil surges, USDX weaker

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with gold notching a five-week high and silver a four-week high. Sharp gains in crude oil futures this week and a wobbly U.S. dollar index are fueling the precious metals market bulls. February gold was last up...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold eases from one-month peak as dollar and equities climb

* Centeral bank policies to be a market driver in 2022 -analyst. Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Wednesday from a more than one-month peak hit in the last session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and increased appetite for riskier assets depressed sentiment. Spot gold was down 0.8%...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Risk appetite sends yen to one-month low, euro zone bond yields rise

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The euro fell in thin holiday trading on Wednesday and the dollar sent the safe-haven yen to a one-month low, as investors looked past surging cases of Omicron in another bout of risk appetite. Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar were higher as stocks...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold on profit taking from futures traders

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on some profit taking...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Silver Prices#Usdx#Kitco News#Comex#Omicron#Nymex#The U S Treasury#S P#Richmond Fed
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher as US oil inventories fall

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, offsetting concerns that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand. Brent crude rose 29 cents to settle at $79.23 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
kitco.com

Gold and silver price forecast

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Independent Research Forum is a network for Investors to meet Expert Providers. For more information, visit www.independentresearchforum.com/ David Osman of the IRF is joined by Jeffrey Christian, Founder of New...
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil prices slip as China cuts import quotas

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022, offsetting the impact of U.S. data showing fuel demand had held up despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Gold holds above $1,800 as weak dollar checks yield pressure

Spot gold was steady at $1,803.03 per ounce by 0059 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,804.30. Gold prices steadied above the key $1,800 per ounce level on Thursday as a weak U.S. dollar, which makes bullion attractive for holders of other currencies, balanced pressure from firm Treasury yields which erode the metal's appeal.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Gold set for worst performance in six years, steadies above $1,800

Gold was on course to record its worst performance in six years, though prices steadied above the key $1,800 per ounce level in thin trade on Thursday as a weak dollar countered pressure from firm Treasury yields. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,801.40 per ounce by 0353 GMT. U.S....
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil posts longest streak of gains since February after big weekly U.S. inventory drawdown

Crude oil futures finished solidly higher Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, pointing to more robust demand despite the threat of the omicron variant of COVID disrupting some business activity and holiday travel. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was trading 58 cents, or 0.8%, higher to settle at $76.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday to mark the loftiest settlement since Nov. 24. The sixth straight session of gains for WTI marked its longest string of gains since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

VEGOILS Palm oil ticks higher tracking stronger crude

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, its second daily rise in three days, lifted by stronger crude prices amid tight supply sentiment. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 32 ringgit, or 0.68%, to 4,727 ringgit ($1,133.57) a tonne by the midday break.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Reaches a Monthly High, US Equities Limits Gains

Gold prices reach a one-month high as inflation pressures support demand for the safe-haven asset. US Dollar and rising equities hold Gold bulls at bay. Technical levels hold firm as prices test resistance. Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis. Gold...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow closes at record high in its longest rally since March, S&P 500 ends at fresh peak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Wednesday, as investors pushed the blue-chip-stocks index to a sixth straight day of gains for its longest winning streak since March. The Dow closed around 0.3% higher in a day of mixed trade that saw the S&P 500 index rise about 0.1% to an all-time closing high and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite finish about 0.1% lower, according to preliminary data from FactSet. High-growth tech stocks tend to be sensitive to rising rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.542% Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 24 based on trading levels at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors traded amid omicron variant concerns and fresh economic data showing the U.S. trade deficit in goods surged to an all-time high in November, a trade gap that largely reflected faster improvement in the world's largest economy compared to most other countries in the pandemic.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold pulls back Wednesday, slipping below $1,800 again

Gold futures traded lower Wednesday morning, slipping back below the $1,800 level that the precious metal has struggled to hold above since November. The decline for the yellow metal came amid a slight rise in the U.S. dollar and steady Treasury yields. February gold. GCG22,. -0.35%. GC00,. -0.35%. was trading...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy