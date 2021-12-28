Gold price hits 5-week high as crude oil surges, USDX weaker

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Wednesday, as investors pushed the blue-chip-stocks index to a sixth straight day of gains for its longest winning streak since March. The Dow closed around 0.3% higher in a day of mixed trade that saw the S&P 500 index rise about 0.1% to an all-time closing high and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite finish about 0.1% lower, according to preliminary data from FactSet. High-growth tech stocks tend to be sensitive to rising rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.542% Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 24 based on trading levels at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors traded amid omicron variant concerns and fresh economic data showing the U.S. trade deficit in goods surged to an all-time high in November, a trade gap that largely reflected faster improvement in the world's largest economy compared to most other countries in the pandemic.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO