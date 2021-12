On the heels of a defeat to ban flavored smoking and vaping products in Denver, state lawmakers are considering a flavor ban that could be enacted across Colorado. Several cities have passed similar bans, but an attempt to do so in Denver failed after Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the City Council vote and members failed to overturn his veto. He and other councilors cited a need to have statewide regulations, saying a ban in Denver wouldn’t achieve the goal of keeping these products out of the hands of teens when surrounding municipalities didn’t have the same regulations.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO