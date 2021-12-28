Main Street Manager Hired in Kendalville

Members of the Main Street Business League Board of Directors gather with business and community leaders for the inaugural meeting Dec. 16. According to the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce, the purpose of the Hartselle Main Street Business League is to encourage the orderly expansion and development of the Main Street business district. The group will help businesses grow and prosper; increase job opportunities; and contribute to the overall economic stability of Hartselle through programs that promote revitalization, market businesses and the community’s unique characteristics and advocate for the unique business and design needs of the Main Street area. The selection committee reviewed 19 applications and selected seven to serve as the first board of directors for this league: Danielle Gibson, president/CEO of Decatur-Morgan County Tourism; TJ Holmes, CEO of The Something Blue Shoppe; Rachel Howard, owner of RAW Images; Connie Pearson, retired Hartselle City Schools educator and travel blogger at “There Goes Connie;” Chris Rigoni, managing director of Sterling National Bank; Tina Towers, principal of Barkley Bridge Elementary School; and Darren Urban, owner of Urban Altered.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO