Main Street Manager Hired in Kendalville

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the Heart of Kendalville has hired Kristen Johnson as Main...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

CBS DFW

Denton Announces More Temporary Facility Closures Due To COVID-19

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After closing its animal shelters temporarily yesterday, the City of Denton is closing other facilities for the time being due to COVID-19 as well. A city spokesperson said today that most recreation centers and libraries will be closed temporarily beginning at 5 p.m. due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among City staff. Recreation centers and libraries designated as warming stations will be open for that purpose if temperatures reach freezing point during normal business hours, but no other programming or services will be available. The Holiday Camp for children at the recreation centers will continue at the Civic Center...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Denton closes libraries, recreation centers due to COVID-19 cases

DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has temporarily closed its libraries and recreation centers due to COVID-19 cases among the staff. The was done to "to protect the health and safety of the community and our employees," the city said in a release. The facilities closed starting 5 p.m....
DENTON, TX
wamwamfm.com

Commissioners Approve Annual Contracts

The Daviess County Commissioners approved several contracts at yesterday’s meeting. The first was a contract with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation in the amount of $87,500 paid bi-annually. The board also approved a letter of engagement from the county to attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg to assist with the ARPA funds.
morrowcountysentinel.com

Chamber welcomes new president

FULTON — Morrow County Chamber of Commerce President LeAnne Gompf welcomed new president Erin Kelty at the December meeting. Chamber members gave both Gompf and Kelty enthusiastic applause at the noon luncheon held at Lutheran Memorial Camp. Kelty, who is US Bank branch manager in Marengo, said, “I’m very...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Site Work to Begin on Fort Wayne Mixed-Use Project

The city of Fort Wayne says site work for a more than $67 million mixed-use development will begin next month. The Lofts at Headwaters Park will feature residential space, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a 650-space parking garage. The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has contracted Bunn Construction, based...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Mingo Messenger

Williamson promotes two firefighters

Two members of the Williamson Fire Department received promotions during the last city council meeting. “I have two lieutenant positions that have been available for a while now,” WFD Chief Joey Carey told the council. “I have had two firefighters who have passed their board tests and are eligible for promotion and would like to recommend Crayton Runyon and Chandler Carey for those positions.”
WILLIAMSON, WV
Inside Indiana Business

Around INdiana: Landree Mine Revisited

A vacant coal mine in Greene County is being turned into a “farm-to-bottle” craft distillery. More on the redevelopment of the old Landree Mine in Jasonville and how the concept is also providing jobs to former coal miners.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

McCordsville Town Center Project Advances

Plans for major mixed-use development project in downtown McCordsville have taken a step forward. The Greenfield Reporter reports officials have approved standards for a big piece of McCordsville’s town center project. The publication says the developer, Fishers-based Rebar Development, plans to soon start on infrastructure and two mixed-use apartment...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Around INdiana: Oakley Brothers’ Distillery Revisited

Brothers Jason and Jerrad founded Oakley Brothers’ Distillery on 8th Street in Anderson in 2018. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman explains how their dream started on the Inca Trail in Peru and wound up becoming a popular destination in Madison County.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Miami County YMCA Seeks Final Funding for New Facility

The Miami County YMCA is looking to raise the final funds for its new facility in Peru as construction nears completion. The Kokomo Tribune reports the organization still needs to raise $700,000 for the $16.7 million building, ground for which was broken in August 2020. The building will not only...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Point Pleasant Register

Point updated on ‘Main Street’ projects

POINT PLEASANT — Members of Point Pleasant City Council met last week for their regular meeting, hearing updates from the Main Street Point Pleasant organization and approving other agenda items. Present were Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, City Attorney Joe Supple, council persons (at large) Robert McMillan,...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
CBS Boston

Hudson Wins Best Main Street In America Contest

HUDSON (CBS) – Hudson is home to the best Main Street in America. That’s according to a national contest “America’s Main Streets,” with Hudson, Massachusetts being declared the winner. Local business owners and residents agree. “I think it’s great and I’m not surprised, really. I’ve been here six years and kind of seen the downtown grown and prosper over the six years, it’s been amazing,” said Hudson resident Alan Merriam. “I wanted to open the business because I always was so impressed with their downtown and just the friendly people here,” said Patricia McCart, who works at The Village Groomer on...
HUDSON, MA
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Main Street Recognized for Holiday Light Display

Holiday lights will remain in Civic Park through January 30. Lawrenceburg Main Street Facebook photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Local organizations, and residents have been recognized for their Christmas light displays. Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway Association has announced the winners of the Christmas in the Whitewater Valley Contest. In Dearborn...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WCJB

Manor on Main Street has grand opening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Manor on Main Street in Alachua is now open for business after their ribbon cutting ceremony today. The two-story, 7,000 square foot house will serve as a wedding venue and for other special occasions. The Manor house was built starting in 1898 and was completed...
ALACHUA, FL
NBC 29 News

West Main Street mural completed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mural on 10th Street Northwest and West Main Street in Charlottesville is now complete. Artists James Jae Johnson and Hamilton Glass collaborated on this new piece. It only took 3 and a half days thanks to their fast-drying spray paint. The Starbucks that is moving...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cobbcountycourier.com

Main Street Kennesaw development approved after deliberation

With some wrangling of the details, Kennesaw City Council approved a 19-acre mixed use development at 2652 South Main St. Council approved the property for rezoning Monday, from light industrial (LI) to central business district (CBD), 3-1 with Nimesh Patel absent and Pat Ferris in opposition. Ferris was also the sole vote against the project application from Bulldog Acquisitions, LLC, citing concerns about traffic and the commercial component.
KENNESAW, GA
The Repository

Louisville hires new city manager

LOUISVILLE – City Council has agreed to hire a new city manager. The board on Monday gave initial approval for a three-year contract with Thomas Pukys as city manager beginning Jan. 3. Pukys applied for the position to replace Larry Collins, who passed away in September. Pukys, a 22-year...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Hartselle Enquirer

Main Street Business League chooses board

Members of the Main Street Business League Board of Directors gather with business and community leaders for the inaugural meeting Dec. 16. According to the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce, the purpose of the Hartselle Main Street Business League is to encourage the orderly expansion and development of the Main Street business district. The group will help businesses grow and prosper; increase job opportunities; and contribute to the overall economic stability of Hartselle through programs that promote revitalization, market businesses and the community’s unique characteristics and advocate for the unique business and design needs of the Main Street area. The selection committee reviewed 19 applications and selected seven to serve as the first board of directors for this league: Danielle Gibson, president/CEO of Decatur-Morgan County Tourism; TJ Holmes, CEO of The Something Blue Shoppe; Rachel Howard, owner of RAW Images; Connie Pearson, retired Hartselle City Schools educator and travel blogger at “There Goes Connie;” Chris Rigoni, managing director of Sterling National Bank; Tina Towers, principal of Barkley Bridge Elementary School; and Darren Urban, owner of Urban Altered.
HARTSELLE, AL
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Grants available for main street building projects statewide

The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is offering grants for up to $200,000 in matching funds for downtown revitalization efforts in communities participating in the Oregon Main Street Network. The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant funds may be used to acquire, rehabilitate and construct buildings on properties in designated downtown areas statewide.
POLITICS
peakofohio.com

ODOT Seeking Feedback for Main Street Project in Urbana

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is requesting comments from the public regarding a resurfacing of Main Street from south of Pearce Place to Washington Avenue in Urbana. The project is presently in the development stage. It has an estimated cost of $580,000. A start date for the work was...
URBANA, OH

