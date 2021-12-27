Agencies report increase in deadly crashes, road rage | Morning in America

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a deadly crash in Kingsville over the weekend. The crash happened about 12:20 a.m. near where Belair Road meets Sheradale Drive, Baltimore County police said. Police said two SUVs heading in the opposite direction on Belair Road collided near the intersection. One of the drivers, 30-year-old Sunil Baraili, died at the scene. The other driver, 47-year-old Maurice Harris, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two passengers in Baraili’s SUV were taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

KINGSVILLE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO