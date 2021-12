According to an article posted by the Spiggle Law Firm (spigglelaw.com) of Arlington, Virginia, you can, in most instances, be fired for posting something your employer doesn’t like on your personal social media account or blog. Spiggle states that it’s legal in most states for an employer to fire an employee for any reason, or for no reason at all, so long as the employer doesn’t violate some provision of law in the process.

