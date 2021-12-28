ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The death toll on Iowa highways nears last year’s total

By Tom Robinson
 1 day ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Despite a concerted effort to reduce traffic fatalities in Iowa, the number this year has just about matched last year’s total, with a few days to go before 2022. KCCI-TV reports that 341 people have died on Iowa roadways this year, two shy of the 343 in 2020. Last year, the Iowa State Patrol formed a fatality reduction task force to save lives. One factor Troopers cite in many accidents: Speeding. The patrol cited one instance where the driver was going 138 mph. Patrol officials also noted an increase in distracted and impaired drivers. Troopers plan targeted enforcement operations in various areas of the state in 2022.

