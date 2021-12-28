ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bernardo hints at Man City stay plans

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBernardo Silva has hinted he wants to stay with Manchester City. In light of his brilliant form this season, Bernardo has spoken about his future and suggested he might be open to staying at City, mainly because the Premier League is the best league in...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Bernardo Silva Hilariously Names His Dog After Manchester City Teammate

If you're looking for a superb piece of light-hearted content to watch in the coming days, then check out a brilliant interview with Bernardo Silva. Manchester City's in-house media team have published a candid chat with their Portuguese midfielder, but the star of the show is undoubtedly their dog, who has been hilariously named 'John' after teammate John Stones.
PETS
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City star Bernardo hails their special Benfica influence

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is delighted playing with Portugal teammates Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias. Speaking with O Jogo, Bernardo is happy with the Benfica influence at City. He said, "In Portugal yes, but not here in England. Here it is bluer... We are the three red and white...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City ace Sterling: Why England fans left me frustrated

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits losing the Euros final to Italy left him frustrated. The 27-year-old England ace has questioned why people congratulated him after the tournament, after the disappointment of not lifting the trophy at Wembley. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Sterling said: "The last couple...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#The Premier League#Jogo#Spanish#English#Tribal Football
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester City will look to make it 10 Premier League wins a row when they travel to Brentford tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side extended their winning run as they defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller at the Etihad Stadium. LIVE: Premier League team news and build-up The Premier League leaders are threatening to pull clear in the title race but face a crucial week with back-to-back away trips, with a meeting against Arsenal to come on New Year’s Day. Brentford were defeated 2-0 by Brighton on Boxing Day and Thomas Frank’s side have been hit by injuries as they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Eight points clear but Pep insists Man City don't have title wrapped up

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola denies they're running away with the title after victory at Brentford. Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite City heading into the New Year eight points clear at the top. Guardiola's reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City ‘can’t take foot off the gas’ in Premier League title race, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo escaped red after Fraser clash

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo avoided dismissal after clashing with Ryan Fraser during their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The frustrated forward steamed in and looked to smash the ball in anger, but Fraser was there first. It meant Ronaldo followed through and wiped out the Newcastle midfielder. United's No7 went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy