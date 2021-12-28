ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gordon, GA

Sprawling development project planned near Georgia Army base

 1 day ago

FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) — A major development project outside an east Georgia Army base is in the planning states.

The planned office and commercial complex will be outside Fort Gordon’s new Gate Six, covering a space that’s equal to about 31 football fields, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

The newspaper reports that much of that land will be used for parking for three four-story buildings and a five-story building that will include a restaurant. The project could also include a hotel.

The project dates back several years since shortly after the Gordon Park Speedway closed and the property was liquidated in September 2013.

