ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Outlander Season 6 Anticipation Builds With A Sexy Sneak Peek: Here's What's Up

By Arianne Gift
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutlander Season 6 is only a few months away from airing, but Starz has already released a scene from the first episode as a gift to fans. The clip isn't particularly exciting, but it establishes the atmosphere as Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) assess the issue: one of Jamie's...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Outlander Season 6 Teaser: Caitriona Balfe Is Sam Heughan’s Angel

Not everyone can time travel like a certain public-health hero, so Starz has released a clip to hold fans over until the season six premiere of Outlander. Taken from the first episode of the upcoming season, the teaser stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire. In a conversation that runs just under two minutes, the time-defying couple discuss the impending arrivals on Fraser’s Ridge — presumably referring to Tom Christie and his children). Claire notes that while more food and spare clothes will be necessary, they will make do, as always. Jamie then confesses that while he was in Ardsmuir Prison (which is where he met Tom in the Diana Gabaldon books that the show is based on), he saw his wife. “It’s what got me through it. You were always with me,” he says, concluding that he sometimes thinks she’s an angel. “Would an angel do this?” she replies, and they kiss. Och, aye! Season six of Outlander is set to premiere exactly 34 years after Gabaldon started writing the series, on March 6, 2022.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Outlander season 6 spoilers: Caitriona Balfe teases Claire’s evolution

With the premiere of Outlander season 6 coming in March, there’s no better time to start charting a course for the future! This season, despite only being eight episodes, is going to be jam-packed full of content. Everyone at Fraser’s Ridge is going to be dealing with the impending Revolutionary War and for Claire Fraser, she will also be contending with the trauma from the past — most notably, the horrendous events that transpired in the season 5 finale.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Sophie Skelton
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Decider.com

‘Outlander’ Season 6 Teaser Clip Released By Starz

The clip features Jamie and Claire Fraser having an intimate conversation. “Sometimes I think you’re an angel, Claire,” says Jamie (Sam Heughan) to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who replies, “Can an angel do this?”. You can probably assume how the rest of their chat goes. Just watch...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Outlander's Caitríona Balfe Talks How Claire Will Deal With Her Trauma In Season 6

Over the course of five seasons, Outlander has thrown a true shit-ton at our favorite characters. There have been multiple battles (in and outside of war), spying, double-crossing, love triangles, imprisonment, beatings, torture, rape, and long separations of loved ones because of distance and time, just to name a few of the extreme circumstances faced by Claire, Jamie and their many allies. Claire was hit the hardest when she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a gang at the end of Season 5, and now her portrayer, Caitríona Balfe, has opened up about how the lady of Fraser’s Ridge will deal with that trauma in Season 6.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Outlander Season 5 is not coming to Netflix U.S. in January 2022

We are patiently waiting to watch Outlander Season 5 on Netflix. You’ll need to keep that patience. It’s not on the list of January 2022 releases. If you only have Netflix and haven’t subscribed to STARZ, you’ve likely been impatiently waiting for the arrival of Outlander Season 5. After all, it aired on STARZ in early 2020, and the wait for it on Netflix continues.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Starz#Daily Record#Frasers#Mackenzies#Outlander Season 6
Hello Magazine

Here's what fans are saying about Emily in Paris season two

After much anticipation, Emily in Paris released brand new episodes on Netflix on Wednesday and fans wasted no time in getting stuck into the second season. The latest offering in the romantic-comedy series sees Lily Collins once again reprise her role as Emily Cooper, a marketing exec from Chicago navigating her new life in the French capital. But what are the fans making of the return of Emily in Paris? Don't worry, we've kept it spoiler free!
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

See what the incredible cast of Netflix's The Witcher look like out of costume

We couldn't be more obsessed with The Witcher which recently returned to screens with its highly-anticipated second season. The hit Netflix drama follows Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, as he journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts and has got everyone talking thanks to its epic battle scenes, steamy love triangle and, of course, the incredible cast.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Will There Be a Season 2 of Mieruko-chan? Here's What We Expect to Happen After Season 1 Ends

The Fall 2021 anime season is coming to a conclusion, and a lot of the 12-episode shows have already ended. One of these is the horror-comedy series Mieruko-chan. Mieruko-chan follows Miko Yotsuya, a high school student who suddenly started seeing ghosts and the supernatural. Many of these creatures are grotesque looking, which greatly scares Miko. However, she has to pretend that she doesn't see any of them in order to protect herself and her friends. After all, there are still a lot of things that Miko doesn't know about these ghosts.
COMICS
epicstream.com

The Pirates Sequel: Here's What to Expect On Highly-Anticipated Sequel

The Pirates: Goblin Flag already released the first look to the highly-anticipated sequel. The Pirates sequel, The Pirates: Goblin Flag, presented its all-star cast, who promised to offer more adventure to the fans of the movie franchise. Ahead of the January release, director Kim Jeong Hoon shared the first look...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
UPI News

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer coming Jan. 1

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer is coming this week. The BBC will unveil a trailer for the show's sixth and final season Saturday at 1 p.m. EST. The network shared the news Monday on Twitter alongside a short clip of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) firing a gun into the air.
TV SERIES
Parade

Get a Sneak Peek at Yellowstone's Penultimate Episode of Season 4 With Our Photo Gallery!

There’s only one more episode left until the Season 4 finale of Yellowstone. Last week’s episode saw Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) along with Carter (Finn Little) moving into the main house. The two men try to acclimate to life at the lodge, with Carter needing a lesson in table etiquette and Beth storming off from the dinner table yet once again after engaging in some not-so-polite conversation during their first night at the lodge.
TV SERIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy