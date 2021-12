How exactly did quarantine rules change? And just as important, why now?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a change yesterday. The old guidance said if you test positive for COVID-19, isolate yourself from other people for 10 days. The new guidance says you may go out into the world after five days with a mask if you have no symptoms. If you're sick, you still stay home.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO