(Bob Hague, WRN) In a year-end interview, Governor Tony Evers asks Wisconsinites who haven’t yet gotten a COVID-19 vaccine to help out by doing so. “People are more than willing to help out their neighbors, and I’ve seen it time and time and time again. This is one of those times when you can help out your neighbor, by getting a vaccine. There’s no denying it that we have people who are dying of COVID-19 or getting very sick. This is an opportunity for people to say ‘okay, I care about my neighbors.’”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO