Harris, Silvey, Propel Tigers To Win Over CM Girls In Visitation Holiday Tourney

FIRST HALF – Both teams struggled to score early before Halle Reitmeier provided the first four points of the game to give the Knights a 4-0 lead. Isabel Vonesh answered with a three-pointer for the Eagles, and after a 6-0 run from the Knights, the score was 10-3 Climax-Fisher with 10:00 remaining in the first half. The Eagles would respond and go on a 6-0 run of their own to pull within 1 point of the Knights at 10-9. Four of the points during the run were free throws from Ava Knudson, and Reese Chwialkowski. The Knights would then end the half on a 9-0 run to take a 19-9 lead into the halftime break. The run was highlighted by two baskets from Claire Erickson, and a few free-throws from Trinity Erickson. The Knights were led by Halle Reitmeier in the first half with 6 points, while the Eagles were led by Isabel Vonesh with 3 points. “The first half we struggled at times moving the basketball,” said Knights Coach Adrianna Rooney. “Once the girls figured out we could be patient and move the basketball around, we had a lot of success.”

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO