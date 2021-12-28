Spain winger Ferran Torres leaves Man City for Barcelona

Arsenal and Manchester City will compete in the Premier League on Saturday but both sides will be without some players who are on Africa Cup of Nations duty.There has been discussions around how the tournament is spoken about after players were asked if they would prefer to stay at their clubs rather than go and play internationally. Among the stars involved in the tournament are City and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Arsenal and Ghana’s Thomas Partey.Former Arsenal player Ian Wright has said the talk is “disrespectful”, saying on Instagram: “Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO