Premier League

Spain winger Ferran Torres leaves Man City for Barcelona

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA, Spain -- Barcelona completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City on Tuesday for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($62.25 million), around double what the English champions paid for the Spain forward 16 months ago. Torres signed a five-year deal and will have...

The Independent

Man City ‘can’t take foot off the gas’ in Premier League title race, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
Txiki Begiristain
Ferran Torres
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal The England international has not featured since being sent off late in the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig over three weeks ago as he was dropped to the bench for the next match at Wolves.Fitness issues sidelined Walker for three subsequent games but he was pictured training with team-mates in images published by City on Thursday.There was no evidence of defender John Stones or Rodri, who missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester and Wednesday’s victory at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can close gap on Man City

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the nine-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the new year.By the time Jurgen Klopp’s side walk out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face second-placed Chelsea – a point in front of the Reds having played one match more – they could trail City by 12 points.But Jota, who has scored seven times in his last nine appearances and will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to the African Nations Cup after the weekend, is confident it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal and Manchester City will compete in the Premier League on Saturday but both sides will be without some players who are on Africa Cup of Nations duty.There has been discussions around how the tournament is spoken about after players were asked if they would prefer to stay at their clubs rather than go and play internationally. Among the stars involved in the tournament are City and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Arsenal and Ghana’s Thomas Partey.Former Arsenal player Ian Wright has said the talk is “disrespectful”, saying on Instagram: “Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Cancelo set to be available for Man City’s trip to Arsenal despite burglary

Joao Cancelo will be available for Manchester City’s Premier League match at Arsenal just two days after being attacked in his home, the PA news agency understands.The defender was assaulted during a burglary at his home on Thursday and shared a picture showing he had sustained a cut above his right eye.But it is understood the Portugal international will travel with his teammates to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday’s fixture.Cancelo, who was with his family when the incident took place, wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spain
Premier League
Europe
Manchester City F.C.
FC Barcelona
The Independent

Rodri grabs injury-time Man City winner against 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City extended their Premier League winning run to 11 games as Rodri scored in injury time to settle a heated contest against 10-man Arsenal.Pep Guardiola’s side had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Arsenal loss to leader Man City sees grip on 4th loosened

LONDON -- Watching an electrifying first half and wowed by Bukayo Saka's goal, Arsenal fans were euphoric with the display against Manchester City. For 45 minutes, Arsenal made the runaway Premier League leader look average. Then the second half brought an all-too familiar Arsenal capitulation to hand City a 2-1 win Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku reveals he turned down Man City move and ‘100 percent’ wanted to stay at Inter Milan

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he turned down the chance to join Manchester City last year and that he “100 percent” wanted to stay at Inter Milan before moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer. In the second part of his interview with Sky Italy, which was recorded earlier this month, Lukaku said he only joined Chelsea after Inter denied him a new contract at the club following their Serie A title win last season. The publication of the remainder of the interview is set to cause further unrest in the Chelsea camp, after Thomas Tuchel criticised...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Albert Stuivenberg rues VAR inconsistency as 10-man Arsenal lose in injury time to Man City

Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg called out the inconsistency of VAR as Manchester City scored in injury time to extend their Premier League winning streak to 11 matches.City had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City result: Rodri’s late winner lands crucial blow in title race as Gunners implode

What could have been the start of something new turned into the same-old story: Manchester City beating Arsenal to fortify their title crusade. Rodri’s strike at the death saw to that, leaving the north Londoners crestfallen on the canvas come the final whistle.Mikel Arteta, at home recovering from Covid while his assistant Albert Stuivenberg worked the touchline, will have needed a room with lots of space for pacing. He might have required a new house altogether in the six minutes leading into the hour mark, undoubtedly smashing up things as Arsenal set a fine opening 50 up in smoke. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

New year greetings and Man City celebrate late win – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 1.FootballNew year greetings.ï»¿[xdelx]Happy new year 🥳Stay safe ❤️— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 1, 2022What Jorgi said, morning Blues! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ulUyyaxQAB— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 1, 2022Happy new year my people. Much love to you and yours. 2022 will be a successful year. We can achieve whatever it is that we desire through hard work, dedication and some sacrifices. Let’s make 2022 a memorable one ❤️🙌🏾— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
