The Year I Threw Away Most of My Clothes

The Year in Personal Style is a week of essays about how 2021 changed our relationship to getting dressed. On a heat-waved evening last summer, in that sliver of the season before the onset of the delta variant, my girlfriend and I went to a gay bar in the West Village. It was our four-month anniversary, yet we’d only experienced a handful of subway rides together, seated restaurant dinners, bars, actual dates. It was exhilarating to be able to finally plan one, complete with dinner and a live show—and to get dressed for each other. She wore a purple-and-white open-neck wraparound dress, and I wore a sleeveless striped jumpsuit, a gift that I’d received for my birthday and the second one I’d ever owned. Not until COVID times had I discovered jumpsuits, an appreciation that the absence of witness had allowed me to cultivate.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 20 HOURS AGO