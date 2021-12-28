ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Things for Tri When This Is All (Eventually) Over

By Taren Gesell
triathlete.com
 1 day ago

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. For many people, these past couple of years have likely been some of the hardest they’ve faced. And triathletes are no exception. We,...

Triathlete’s Top 20 Articles of 2021

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. After a weird 2020, most of us didn’t really know what to expect for 2021. Would races come back, or would they be canceled again? Would the Olympics and Paralympics actually happen? And how about those virtual events—were they a pandemic fad, or the future of racing? Most of us entered 2021 with high hopes but low expectations—and as it turns out, that was probably the best strategy. After all, who would have expected the iron-distance world record to fall twice in the same year? Or that triathlon mixed relay would turn out to be the most exciting event at the Olympic Games? Or that every 2021 North American Ironman would sell out, thanks to entries rolling over from the previous years combined with a renewed multisport interest? Or that the Ironman World Championship would finally offer separate racing days and equal-sized fields for men and women? As we gear up for 2022, here’s a look at the top stories you all read on Triathlete this year.
SPORTS
The Cooldown Podcast: Ironman Tattoos, Pro Tri on TV, and Back to the Basics

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. New podcast episodes from our special eight-week run of The Cooldown with Stef & Phil drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe to the Triathlete feed so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio.
SPORTS
Join Our January Challenge: The Do Something Streak

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Streaks are trendy. There are running streaks, strength streaks, elevation streaks. You can streak anything you want. The key to all of these is to do the thing you’re doing every day in a row—creating a streak where, for instance, you ran every single day for a month or for a year (or, in some extreme cases, for multiple years).
FITNESS
Awesome Toes to Bar Abs Workouts for A Better Body

These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
WORKOUTS
What Our Training Editor Loved in 2021

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. As our editors round-up the things they loved in 2021—that got them out the door, kept them moving, and made swim-bike-run more enjoyable—be sure to check out our gear editor’s picks too and stay tuned for the rest of our editors’ much-loved items.
SHOPPING
NordicTrack VAULT review: Best mirror gym for 2022

Mirror gyms have become so popular in the past few years and it’s so easy to see why. So many people have decided to cut back on the gym and work out at home. I’ve tried several different mirror gym solutions over the past 12 months, but there’s one that is a clear winner to me. It’s called the NordicTrack VAULT, and it features a brilliant design that’s so much better than any rivail mirror gym I’ve tried.
WORKOUTS
How To Find The Perfect Tri Saddle

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. There’s nothing that will ruin a bike ride quicker than saddle pain or discomfort. Saddle issues can present directly where you contact the saddle with issues like saddle sores, chafed skin, or more serious issues with your sensitive bits. A poor saddle selection can compromise everything from your form to your bike fit, creating issues elsewhere in your body that can be tough to trace back to something as simple as an uncomfortable seat. Some argue that your saddle choice is more important than the bike you ride, and I would tend to agree.
CYCLING
The Best No Equipment Workouts at Home for Athletes

Check out these no equipment workouts at home and keep your training on track, even if you can’t train in the gym or Box right now. Feel free to scale them up or down depending on what you have available and your ability level. TIPS TO IMPROVE MOTIVATION. A...
WORKOUTS
Start 2022 off right with great workout deals from Echelon Fitness

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more Most people make the New Year’s resolution to try and get into better shape. Most people stick with that for a few weeks and then give up. But there are ways to work hard in order to succeed with this. Making achievable goals rather than just saying, “I want to lose 30 pounds” is a good start. Planning out your health goals and committing to moving more and doing more cardio makes a lot of sense. Echelon Fitness has plenty of equipment that can help you reach...
WORKOUTS
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RunnersWorld

The 15 Best Kettlebells for Your Home Gym

The kettlebell is a wonderfully efficient fitness tool, with its large handle teardrop design that lends itself to swings, presses, and jerks. When you're picking one out for your own home gym, make sure you opt for one with a secure grip and solid casting (if you're going the solid metal route, that is). You can also choose adjustable kettlebells for more versatility, or some made out of fabric for a softer experience. Scroll through to explore the best kettlebells to complement your workout, whether you're into CrossFit, yoga, or simply want to level up your strength training.
WORKOUTS
shutterbug.com

38 Crazy Fun Photo Tricks to Try Over the Holidays (VIDEO)

If you're like us, you probably have some free time coming up over the winter holidays. And if you're like us, you're probably itching to shoot some cool photos either with your camera or smartphone. To give you some inspiration to take your photography to the next level, the photographers...
PHOTOGRAPHY
triathlete.com

One-Hour Workout: Need for Speed Run Intervals

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Say farewell to 2021 with this run workout that delivers just enough speed to get you working, but not too much to fatigue you. It’s a favorite from Coach Marilyn Chychota, who likes it because it helps athletes tune into their pacing and effort levels. The main set involves a blend of intervals ranging from marathon pace to 10K pace, with an option to up the intensity to 5K pace in the second round if you’re feeling good.
WORKOUTS
TechCrunch

FightCamp brings some data-driven punches into workouts

Not in a oh-hell-I-cannot-sit-down kind of sore. More like, “OK!, I worked some-long-ignored-muscles sore.” And in year where I’m trying to extract myself out of the COVID-19 pandemic doldrums, this is a good thing. The cause isn’t from cycling on a Peloton but another newer entrant to...
FITNESS
Woman's World

13 Best Folding Exercise Bikes To Get You Into Shape in 2022

Like it did for many of us, the pandemic made me reevaluate my exercise routine. Don’t get me wrong — I still love going to the gym, but there’s something to be said about working out at home. For one, you can do it at your convenience. Secondly, you can stay inside, which is a bonus on days when it’s cold and dreary out. Recently, I’ve been loving cycling at home. It’s a favorite of celebrities like Kelly Ripa and Nicole Kidman, burns mega calories, and is easy on the knees. Think you don’t have space for one? Exercise bikes don’t take up a lot of room — especially if you get one that folds up when you’re not using it! The best folding exercise bikes are super slim, under eighty pounds, and quiet enough to ride while watching TV. (And anything that lets me catch up on my favorite shows while toning my legs is on my must-have list.)
BICYCLES

