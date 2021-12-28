ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci: Vaccine mandate for those on domestic flights ‘should be considered’

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
A vaccine mandate for those traveling on domestic flights is worth considering, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview on MSNBC Monday.

“When you make vaccinations a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

International travelers must wear a mask on planes in addition to showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result to board a U.S.-bound flight.

Passengers on domestic flights must wear masks to board planes and must keep them on for the duration of the flight. They may take them off on the flight only to eat or drink.

It is unclear whether the Biden administration is considering a vaccine mandate for domestic air travelers. President Joe Biden said last week that “It’s been considered, but the recommendation I’ve gotten, it’s not necessary.”

The highly contagious omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly in the United States. Since Friday, U.S. airlines have canceled more than 2,000 flights due in part, airlines said, to outbreaks of the virus among staff.

As of Dec. 20, the omicron variant accounted for 53% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S.

KRMG

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

CHICAGO — (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases...
