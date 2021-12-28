2021 Top Article - How to Find the Right Damper for Your Application

After the technological boom of digital electronics, software defined radios (SDRs) became a popular state-of-the-art technology in radio applications, creating a niche that continues to expand. Within the SDR market, there is an immense variety of products, ranging from small portable devices for the consumer enthusiast to precise and robust equipment for large-scale organizations and critical applications. Thus, it is common to find SDRs varying from the size of a USB dongle to entire racks of SDRs, often with the form factor being proportional to the performance. Moreover, with the evolution of semiconductor technology, electronic components are now cheaper and smaller, allowing for the development of SDR products with optimal balance between performance, form factor and cost. Modern SDR manufacturers such as Per Vices are offering all these benefits combined with easy system integration and interoperability.
