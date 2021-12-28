ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

2021 Top Article - How to Find the Right Damper for Your Application

roboticstomorrow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNowadays, machines are performing increasingly complex tasks. As a result, the number of moving parts in machines is increasing, as are their speeds and thus their kinetic energies. But in order to avoid collisions, high impact forces and strong vibrations, which would lead to damage and thus to a reduction in...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

roboticstomorrow.com

Pudu Robotics to Exhibit Leading Commercial Service Robots at CES 2022

Pudu Afra C1, a four-in-one cleaning robot for business use will make its international debut at the event. Pudu Robotics, the global leader in commercial service robots, has announced it will participate in CES 2022, which will take place between January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Pudu Robotics will exhibit seven service robots at its booth, including the Afra C1 cleaning robot, which will make its international debut at the event; as well as its various integrated solutions for multiple-use scenarios.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Rectangular Connectors with the Heat Shield for High-Temperature Manufacturing Environment

Mencom high-temp series enclosures and inserts are designed to withstand a higher range of temperatures up to 180°C (356°F). In some harsh manufacturing industries, electrical connectors are required to ensure reliable operation in high-temperature environments. Without proper equipment and protection, those connectors exposed to high temperatures can easily fail and can cause serious operational problems. Therefore, the use of special electrical connectors and enclosures developed for high-temperature environments will extend the life of industrial applications on the harsh manufacturing floor.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

How Quality Assurance Testing Can Redefine Your VR Application

Virtual Reality is a completely different concept where users are immersed in a computer-generated reality. The global AR and VR market is expected to grow to $209.2 billion by 2022 while there are more than 171M VR users worldwide. The success of VR technology is the ability of developers and VR testing services to deliver immersive user experiences. Quality Assurance is the primary requisite for creating a highly immersive experience. QA helps to avoid any serious physical consequences that can disturb the immersive nature of VR products.
VIDEO GAMES
Embedded.com

Selecting the right software defined radio solution for your application

After the technological boom of digital electronics, software defined radios (SDRs) became a popular state-of-the-art technology in radio applications, creating a niche that continues to expand. Within the SDR market, there is an immense variety of products, ranging from small portable devices for the consumer enthusiast to precise and robust equipment for large-scale organizations and critical applications. Thus, it is common to find SDRs varying from the size of a USB dongle to entire racks of SDRs, often with the form factor being proportional to the performance. Moreover, with the evolution of semiconductor technology, electronic components are now cheaper and smaller, allowing for the development of SDR products with optimal balance between performance, form factor and cost. Modern SDR manufacturers such as Per Vices are offering all these benefits combined with easy system integration and interoperability.
SOFTWARE
mansionglobal.com

The Best Smart-Home Innovations of 2021

A year ago, we were working from home, worried about a new variant, and looking for smart tech to help us cope. As 2021 draws to a close, we’re working from home, worried about a new variant, and looking for smart tech to help us cope. With that in...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What Is a Lithophane and How Can You 3D Print One?

Lithophanes are a great way to 3D print your memories. You can 3D print your favorite picture in a simple flat frame or customize it in the shape of a lamp or even a globe. And now more than ever, it is accessible to 3D print your custom lithophanes with the help of online tools. Read on to learn how to prepare and 3D print your lithophane using the Lithophane maker tool.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes

Software Quality in Agile is an evolving trait that gets perfected through iterations. Embedding quality attributes upfront instead of letting them emerge through iterations might slow you down and become counterproductive. Non-functional requirements should be perfected as part of the iterative discovery process that's intrinsic of Agile methodologies.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Approach A Case Study For A Product Management Interview

Digital Product Management is a vast, diverse, and exciting field. It pays to have an outstanding product management team in a world where consumers can easily compare different products using the Internet. Modern product management descended from the 'brand men' role created by Procter & Gamble in the 1930s. A Product Manager role is #3 on Glassdoor's "Best Jobs in America for 2021" with a median base salary of $121,107. There are many different career paths one can follow to become a PM.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ZDNet

Learn artificial intelligence, machine learning, Python and more for under $30

It's no secret that tech jobs tend to be very well-paid. However, some are more lucrative than others, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, data science, and more. But you can learn even those skills without any previous tech experience with The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle. And during our sitewide Cyber Week Sale, you can use coupon code CYBER20 to get it for just $36.99.
COMPUTERS
New York Post

The ‘world’s most advanced,’ realistic robot is here to terrify you

Get ready for Will Smith to say, “I told you so.”. A scarily realistic robot with lifelike facial features and expressions that can “develop interaction” with people has just been unveiled by Britain-based tech company Engineered Arts. Now available for purchase or rent for an undisclosed sum, the relatable android...
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Human in the loop in Machine Translation systems

Evaluating machine translation quality using crowdsourcing. In recent years Machine Translation has made a big comeback due to advancements in deep learning and artificial neural networks. In 2015, machine translation systems started switching from statistical-based models to neural networks, which significantly improved the quality of translation for most language pairs. These improvements were accompanied by changes in how translation systems are evaluated, and machine translation engineers started to pay more attention to human evaluation of the systems they create.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
MedCity News

Why it’s time to invest in a long-term digital front door strategy

Over the last two years, we’ve witnessed a fundamental shift in the way patients view the healthcare experience. Almost overnight, healthcare providers pivoted to utilize telehealth appointments in the spring of 2020 at a rate 78 times higher than in the months leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic. While digitally centered care at first appeared to be a temporary solution to address an unprecedented set of circumstances, it turns out these changes were part of a much broader recalibration of patient expectations. Compared to the last best experiences patients were encountering in other facets of their lives—in particular, the digital retail world—healthcare experiences had fallen behind. That’s why, now, nearly two years after the onset of Covid-19, patients continue to use telehealth services at a rate 38 times higher than pre-pandemic levels. After all, in many cases, it’s quite simply a more convenient alternative to a traditional in-person appointment.
ECONOMY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Genshin Impact: Gorou Build Guide

Gorou shares his debut banner in Genshin Impact with the current 5-Star character Arataki Itto, an Oni warrior especially popular among fans. However, the Geo-elemental archer equipped with canine genes is an outstanding support role for teams in this category. How to best equip the rebel general with weapons and artifacts is explained in this Genshin Impact Gorou build guide.
VIDEO GAMES
bleepingcomputer.com

Learn how to build software with this $29 Python and Git training

Whether you want to build your own startup or simply work for one, learning how to build and maintain software is an essential step. As the most popular programming language, Python is a good place to start. Similarly, Git is the standard for version control. The Python Programming & Git...
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Report finds every worker who had a work-from-home experience wants to convert to flexible working

While most workplaces acknowledge that they need to offer hybrid working, very few have a strategy to implement it to maximize productivity and worker wellbeing. In its most recent report, the Centre of the New Workforce at Swinburne University of Technology has found that every single worker who had a work-from-home experience wants to convert to flexible working.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

