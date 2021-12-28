ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

C.D.C. Reduces Isolation Period for Infected Americans as Omicron Cases Surge

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials said that people infected with COVID-19 could leave isolation after five days if they do not experience symptoms anymore. The announcement halved the recommended quarantine period for affected citizens from ten days to five days. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed that following the...

