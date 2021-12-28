Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52
NAPLES, Italy -- Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego Maradona and a former soccer player, has died. He was 52. Italian club Napoli announced the death on...www.dailyherald.com
