It's been a solid year thus far for the Retail Sector (XRT), with the ETF up 40% year-to-date, easily outperforming the S&P-500 (SPY). However, Foot Locker (FL) has struggled to keep up with the index, up a mere 8% year-to-date despite the sector's strong performance. With the company making two large acquisitions and aggressively buying back stock, this trend should reverse itself, and the stock has a meaningful margin of safety baked in at current levels. So, if we were to see the stock approach its recent lows, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

RETAIL ・ 11 HOURS AGO