How The Public Sector Can Better Protect Its Data Assets

Personal data protection consists of technical and organizational measures. This article examines the security measures currently available for distance learning and what educational institutions should do to follow security best practices. The International Telecommunication Union provides the following recommendations for schools and institutions of higher education: Provide a reliable school network, use the services of an official and reliable Internet provider. Use licensed software to filter and monitor device security. Define rules for where and how technology can be used by different participants in the educational process. Designate a dedicated coordinator and make records of online security incidents. Train educators to protect personal data online. Provide security training for students. Take into account the potential impact of technology on the psyche of students.

