150,000th BYD Han Rolled Off The Production Line

By Mark Kane
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBYD celebrates the production of the 150,000th BYD Han, the first model that was equipped with the BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry in cell-to-pack approach). The Han was launched in China in July 2020 (the all-electric version, joined a month later by a plug-in hybrid). Since then, more than 140,000 were...

CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
Green Car Reports

Goodyear targets road noise with replacement tire for Tesla, other EVs

Electric vehicles need tires that were designed with different priorities. And this past week another big player in tires, Goodyear, is recognizing that—with its first North American-market replacement tire specifically designed for EVs. The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an all-season tires with an asymmetric tread pattern scheduled to launch...
insideevs.com

China Sets New Plug-In Car Sales Record: 413,000 In November 2021

November, as expected, has brought a new, all-time monthly sales record for plug-in electric cars in China, crossing the 400,000 mark for the first time. In total, some 413,094 new passenger plug-in vehicles were registered last month (up 106% year-over-year). Not only is the volume increasing, but also the market...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Northvolt starts battery production

Yesterday, Northvolt, the Swedish li-ion EV battery startup, produced its first battery cell. Backed by BMW, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, VW and Tesla, Northvolt’s ambition is to redress the imbalance of EV battery production between Europe and Asia. Northvolt says it has already got orders worth $30 billion from...
insideevs.com

Production Pace Is Insanely Fast For Model 3, Model Y At Giga Shanghai

The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China currently is the biggest electric car plant in the world, considering the production volume. It repetitively produces enough cars to exceed 50,000 sales/export of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y - in November, October and September. And 50,000 per month requires a rate of less than 1 minute per car.
insideevs.com

Tesla Recommends Charging Model 3 RWD's LFP Battery To 100%

Tesla is recommending owners of the new Model 3 RWD base model equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells to charge to 100% on a regular basis. Already available on Tesla's Chinese-built vehicles, LFP battery cells are starting to find their way into US-market Model 3s, so owners should be aware they require a specific charging behavior.
Carscoops

FAW Is Bringing Its EVs To Japan Next Year, Starting With An SUV

China’s FAW Group is planning to start selling its vehicles in Japan next year and is looking to establish itself as a key EV player in the local market. Local media notes that Japanese car manufacturers haven’t moved fast enough to meet demand for electrified vehicles and that FAW will use this as an opportunity to establish itself. The first model it will sell in Japan will be a hybrid SUV under the Hongqi brand that will be followed up by an electric variant.
NewsBreak
Country
China
pv-magazine.com

First Li-ion battery rolls off Northvolt’s Swedish production line

Northvolt celebrated the commissioning of its Northvolt Ett gigafactory on Tuesday with the assembly of its first European Li-ion battery cell. “The cell is the first to have been fully designed, developed and assembled at a gigafactory by a homegrown European battery company,” said the company in a press release issued today.
insideevs.com

Tesla Secures Contract With Hyundai Glovis To Ship Cars Out of China

Regardless of what happens with Giga Texas and Giga Berlin Tesla will continue using Giga Shanghai as an export hub, at least for now. Tesla has already made it clear that production will get off to a slow start in Texas and Germany, and it seems the company still can't provide a guarantee as to when the factories will open, especially the one in Germany.
insideevs.com

China: Ford Delivers The First Made-In-China Mustang Mach-E

Ford officially delivered the first Made-in-China (MIC) Ford Mustang Mach-E in China on December 26, 2021. While the Mach-E for the North American and European market is produced in Mexico, the Chinese market has its own localized production that was launched at Changan Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing on October 18, 2021.
insideevs.com

VinFast Starts Customer Deliveries Of Its First EV In Vietnam

VinFast has handed over the first batch of electric vehicles to customers in its home country of Vietnam, becoming the latest carmaker that can pride itself with having electric vehicles on the road. In a ceremony held on December 25 at the company’s manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, VinFast...
insideevs.com

BMW iX xDrive40: The Entry-Level Version That The US Will Not Get

The BMW iX xDrive50 announced for the U.S. market is not the only iX version. In Europe, there is also an entry-level BMW iX xDrive40. The main difference is a smaller battery and less powerful powertrain (but still all-wheel-drive), which translates to a lower base price (€77,300 in Germany vs €98,000 for the xDrive50; with VAT). In the future, there will be also the BMW iX M60 model.
Green Car Reports

Mazda rolls out hybrids with “full self-charging” spin

Mazda this past week revealed a hybrid version of its Mazda 2 hatchback for Europe, with what’s under the hood billed as “full self-charging.”. Confused? What the Mazda 2 Hybrid has is an application of Toyota’s familiar hybrid system, as already offered in the closely related Yaris Hybrid—neither of which are currently offered in the U.S.
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Probox Is A Dirt Cheap Van With 1980s Interior, Steelies

We try to be experts about the auto market at Motor1.com, but the global industry is so vast that there are vehicles that we aren't aware of. As a perfect example, here's the Toyota Probox. Judging by our comments, there is a vocal group of people who want a no-frills machine that doesn't have a lot of tech. This van does exactly that.
Top Speed

Toyota Is Right On Their Stance Towards Electric Vehicles

Toyota Motor Corporation has been slow to adopt electric vehicles (EVs). As a matter of fact, it was only a few weeks ago when the Japanese automaker decided to unveil a plethora of EVs. To make matters even more interesting, Toyota, along with Volkswagen, did not sign the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, which aims to put an end to fossil-fuel cars by 2040.
Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
Digital Trends

Stellantis going full throttle on electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids at CES 2022

Stellantis — the new automaker created by the recent merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and France’s PSA Group — is headed to CES 2022. While predecessor FCA was a perennial presence at the annual tech fest, this will be Stellantis’ first CES. So the company is looking to present a tech-forward image with a lineup heavy on electric cars and plug-in hybrids, including some that aren’t available in the United States.
TechSpot

First Hummer EV rolls off the assembly line, ushering in GM's electric future

Forward-looking: The very first GMC Hummer EV has rolled off the assembly line and into the hands of its waiting owner, signaling the first step in GM’s transition to an all-electric future. The automaker said the Hummer is the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles expected in the coming years. In fact, the company is planning for 30 different EV models globally by 2025, two-thirds of which will be available in North America.
