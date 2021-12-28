ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Unidentified Female Models Traditional Middle Eastern Costume with Yashmak (Veil)

Smithsonian
 2 days ago

Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 11-007, Box 008, Image No. MNH-2305. Smithsonian...

siarchives.si.edu

kion546.com

Middle Eastern designers are claiming their own space in fashion

When Dubai-based Basma Abu Ghazaleh launched her luxury ready-to-wear brand Kage in 2009, she said she could count the number of fellow fashion designers in the region on one hand. “There were couture labels, sure — we’ve always been known for that — but very few high-end contemporary options,” she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sgmagazine.com

Fat Prince redefines Middle Eastern dining with a contemporary Australian flair

Helmed by Chef de cuisine Simon Bell, Fat Prince presents a new menu that is both rooted in Middle Eastern traditions and fresh in its presentation of contemporary flavours. Bell's South Australian approach builds on Fat Prince’s culinary journey, showcasing lighter flavours that seamlessly bring together familiar dishes and modern tastes.
RESTAURANTS
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
State
Washington State
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
Person
Sia
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers wearing MLK shirts and Star of David badges storm Burger King over public health measures

Around half a dozen “anti-vaxxers” were caught on video bringing a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York City, to a standstill during a demonstration.The demonstrators, who appeared to be wearing Star of David badges, were seen shouting at Burger King staff and customers before police arrived at the branch on Monday night. The New York Police Department (NYPD) toldThe Independent on Tuesday that five people were arrested, aged between 36 and 44. A demonstrator alleged in one video that “mandates are not laws”, in apparent derision of New York City’s mandates requiring vaccines for many workers and for access to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
People

Royal Guard Mows Over Young Boy in His Path at Tower of London in Viral Video

A member of the Queen's Guard collided with a young boy in a shocking moment that has since gone viral. In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, two guardsmen in their grey uniforms and signature bearskin caps are marching at the Tower of London. A guard shouts sternly, "Make way!" just before one of them collides with a young boy who was in their path, shocking those around them. The clip has received over 1.8 million views.
PUBLIC SAFETY

