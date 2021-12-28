ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This was the most popular kitchen gadget of 2021

By Rachel Edwards
countryliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave we all had enough of cooking in December? Probably. And will we be living off leftovers for the next few days? Most certainly. But come January, many of us will look afresh at our kitchen supplies, bolstered by a resolution to cook healthier meals more often. We took...

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Processor#Google Trends#Gadgets#Cooking#Blender Kitchenaid Food#Nutribullet Sodastream
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The One Kitchen Gadget That The Pioneer Woman Thinks You Should Be Using - Exclusive

Ree Drummond has made a name for herself (that name being The Pioneer Woman, of course) thanks to her cooking prowess. On TV, in cookbooks, on her website, and in her branded lines of cooking, kitchen, and home goods, her life is food-centric, and she wouldn't have it any other way. "My life is really in the kitchen most of the time," she said during a recent Mashed interview. "I hope it shows that I have so much passion for what I do, cooking, having my cooking shows, writing cookbooks. I still, I guess 12 years after my first cookbook, I still love the whole process and hearing from people who are making [my] recipes ... I think when I stop having fun and feeling passionate about it, I probably should pack it up because the passion I feel is sort of my fuel."
RECIPES
williams-sonoma.com

These are the Four Secrets to the Best Prime Rib Ever

Prime rib is a holiday staple, and for good reason – it feels special and impressive, worthy of a celebratory holiday meal but doesn’t require a ton of hands-on time. Although it’s a roast, it can be on the pricey side so you want to make sure to get it right; there’s nothing more disappointing than a dry prime rib. So what is the secret to the best prime rib ever? It comes down to a few simple tips – read on to find out!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Independent

8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen

Healthy chips may sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer. Most have one-touch settings for easy cooking and several also include extra functions including dehydrate, roast, rotisserie and more to make them a one-stop worktop wonder. Pre-frozen foods, potatoes, meat and vegetables that are usually roasted all cook well in one.Bear in mind many of these...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The One Kitchen Item Ree Drummond Couldn't Live Without

It's important to have all the right equipment and gear in your kitchen: You will want all the essentials you need to recreate your favorite celebrity chef's recipes. But sometimes, it's not the most expensive kitchen items that are the most useful or the most used. In Season 7 of "The Pioneer Woman," an episode aptly titled "Essential Cooking Tools" follows Ree Drummond on a spin through a kitchen store. While there, she purchases some of her favorite tools as a wedding gift (via Food Network). We would personally love a gift and some cooking advice from Drummond, so our ears perked up.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Our 10 Most Popular Potato Recipes of 2021

In 2021 we loaded our plates with comfort food, and we can hardly think of anything that brings more joy to our bellies and hearts than potatoes. At the root (no pun intended!) potatoes are so simple and humble, yet with minimal effort and a couple of basic pantry ingredients it’s surprisingly easy to pull together a potato dish so utterly impressive and comforting that it becomes the talk of the table. Baked into a creamy casserole, roasted so they’re shatteringly crisp and buttery, or cooked into a cheesy stack, potatoes are side dish bliss, and we just cannot get enough.
RECIPES
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
WYTV.com

Best KitchenAid mixer attachment

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most coveted kitchen appliances of all time, there are many people who have never used a single mixer attachment. The KitchenAid mixer is an excellent machine, but utilizing the myriad of attachments is what takes this beloved appliance up a notch.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans And Keep Them Sparkling

Just like cast iron, stainless steel pans are superior to cook with, but hard to clean. Although they’re extremely durable and yield better cooking results than cheap non-stick pans, stainless steel pans can develop stains and burn easily. Even though Navigating how to clean stainless steel pans can be a headache. If simply scrubbing it with soap or throwing it into the dishwasher isn’t enough, you might have to tackle that pot or pan with one of the many stainless steel cleaning hacks that you might not know about.    Why Deep Clean Your Stainless Steel Cookware? If food burns onto your pan, it’s...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Keep the Cold Out of Your Home & Your Heating Bill Reasonable With These Three Tricks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We might’ve been singing it for years but—between the plummeting temperatures, frequent flurries, and slick spots—the weather outside really is frightful. And, though we’ve found clever ways to stay warm, there are only so many layers you can throw on and only so many cups of hot cocoa you can drink. Sometimes, you need to call in some reinforcements and crank up the thermostat.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy