Environment

Carson's Tuesday Morning Forecast 12/28

WAAY-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures remain in the 70s all...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

WAFF

First Alert Weather day for severe weather this afternoon & tonight

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of severe weather across the Tennessee Valley. All forms of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, large hail and tornadoes. Please get your severe weather plan in action now and charge any mobile devices incase of power outages. Storms will start to fire up as early as noon and will track north-northwest through the afternoon and evening. Not to be overlooked is the threat of flash flooding caused by locally heavy rainfall and saturated soils from yesterday’s rainfall. The severe weather threat will wrap up around midnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

WEATHER AWARE: Storms continuing Thursday and through the New Year

WEATHER AWARE- The big picture Storms this afternoon will continue to move through portions of our viewing area through the evening. We will catch a little break through the overnight with just showers expected, but those storms will gain their energy back starting early tomorrow morning. THURSDAY- WEATHER AWARE Thursday, storms will have the potential […]
ENVIRONMENT
wamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Mostly cloudy today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A little light rain or snow tonight. Lows in the lower 30s. Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers tomorrow. Highs in the lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

12/29 Ryan’s “Rainy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

A wet Wednesday is in store for us today. Like yesterday, we’ll begin with sprinkles and a few light showers in the area. As we head into the afternoon, they’ll become slightly more frequent and a few thunderstorms will develop as well, but the chance of severe weather has fallen. Yesterday the Pine Belt was under a “slight” risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5, but it has now been lowered to “marginal,” level 1 of 5. That means severe weather, including tornadoes, has a much lower chance of occurring, but it still isn’t zero...so remain weather aware this afternoon/evening. We’ll keep cloud cover and rain chances with us off-and-on for the rest of the week, with another, more likely chance of severe weather returning for Saturday as our next front moves through. This front will bring hard freeze conditions along with its exceptionally cold air.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

12/29 – Rob Knight’s “Foggy & Rainy” Morning Forecast

The high pressure remains just east of Florida and we’ll see another impulse moving around the ridge. In the words of SPC, the chance for severe weather is looking very “marginal,” similar to Tuesday. If we get a strong thunderstorm, a damaging wind gust may be possible or small hail but really this looks unlikely. Scattered showers will linger tonight but with instability waning, the severe threat is near zero. Otherwise, highs near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s will continue. The synoptic pattern is the same with the upper high-pressure weakening a tiny bit.
ENVIRONMENT
