22-year-old's tour of possibly tiniest apartment in New York City gets big views

By Will Ganss
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY -- "Here's what it's like living in the smallest apartment in New York. Whatever your expectations are, lower them." That's how Axel Webber starts his video tour of his apartment on social media. Axel is brand new to New York City, but he's already feeling right...

The New York Times

New York City is Being Pummeled by Omicron

NEW YORK — One New York City subway line was suspended Wednesday, and five others were running with delays because so many workers were out sick. Twenty CityMD locations, where thousands of New Yorkers go to get tested for the coronavirus, were closed because of staffing shortages caused by the virus.
Yonkers Tribune.

5 Things to Know Before Moving to NYC

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — December 29, 2021 — We guess you have decided to take the bite of the big apple finally. Well, guess what? You are not the only one! NYC is known for having the highest population density, and that number is only expected to rise.
picturecorrect.com

Timelapse: New Year’s Eve In New York City (2014)

Celebrating New Year’s Eve at Times Square in New York City is on many a bucket list. It is one of the largest celebrations of its type–an estimated 1,000,000 people attend the event in person with another 1,000,000,000 (yes, that’s right, one billion) people tuning in worldwide via TV and Internet. The following timelapse video takes viewers right to the heart of the action:
CBS New York

Brooklyn Native Steve Buscemi Honored With Key To New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Steve Buscemi is the latest New Yorker to get a key to the city. Before turning to acting, the Brooklyn-born Buscemi was a New York City firefighter in the early 1980s. .@NYCMayor honors iconic actor and one of @FDNY’s Bravest Steve Buscemi at City Hall. https://t.co/wZyvD0yX71 pic.twitter.com/koUcJroZPp — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 28, 2021 The “Boardwalk Empire” star was given the key to New York during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press conference Tuesday. “This is such an honor to be here with you today to receive this, to have friends and family here,” Buscemi said. “Before being an actor, I had one of the greatest jobs in New York City … at Engine 55 in Little Italy, and I’ll always be grateful to them for allowing me to work beside them in the aftermath of 9/11.” Known for roles in “Reservoir Dogs,” “Fargo,” “The Sopranos” and many more, Buscemi said one of the things he loves most about New York City is the people.
The Independent

New York City subway service reduced as city experiences ‘Covid surge’

Subway services in New York will be operating on a curtailed schedule this week as coronavirus cases spike throughout the city.“This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual,” the Transit Authority tweeted Sunday from its account @NYCTSubway. “Like everyone in New York, we’ve been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train.”It continued: “Reducing scheduled service, we’re able to re-allocate train crews where they’re needed, rather than cancel individual trips. We’re also working quickly...
Elite Daily

New Year's Eve In Time Square Will Look A Lot Different This Year

If you’ve been planning to attend the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, you may want to rethink it. New York City is cutting back on its famous celebration amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections. The 2021 Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop will have a crowd limit of 15,000 people.
Lite 98.7

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
