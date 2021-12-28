ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 28

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of killed FSU student Nora Cooney share a shocking piece of their past. Changing knowledge of COVID led to quarantine guidelines change according to FSU professor. This...

www.wctv.tv

CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder start Wednesday, eyeing a Saturday system

Be ready for a much colder start to the day now that a cold front has completed its passage. Winds are not too strong but are enough to bring wind chills down to the single digits. This frigid morning will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. One or two spots could sneak into the 50s farther south.
ENVIRONMENT
wyandottedaily.com

Weather turns cold today

Temperatures will reach a high of only 37 today, as a cloud cover is moving into the region from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service. Some light snow may be possible north of the Kansas City area, with a slight chance for light freezing drizzle in central and north central areas of the state. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the Kansas City metropolitan area today.
ENVIRONMENT
kshb.com

Weather Blog: New Years Day Winter Storm & Arctic Blast Likely

It's beginning to look and feel a lot like winter after a cold front moved through Tuesday evening. We are tracking 2 storm systems between today and the first day of 2022. The system for the first day of 2022 is looking most interesting. The details on these 2 systems...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Sugar#Long Lines#Covid#Cdc#French
spectrumlocalnews.com

Unusually warm late December temperatures could lead to stormy weather

Since Christmas Day, it has felt more like spring across North Carolina. The unusually warm weather is expected to continue through at least New Year's Day. The near record warmth across the state may now fuel a few chances for storms over the next several days. The first threat for...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Wednesday weather forecast

Record highs were reached in Houston and Galveston yesterday and the Island's high of 82 was the all-time December record. More records will be set today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday afternoon will remain close to record highs, but after a muggy start to New Year's Day morning, a major cool down will move in. The coldest weather of the season is on the way from Saturday night through Monday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

Patchy light rain and a bit of fog tonight, but we just might be able to sneak through to a nice evening for New Year's Eve. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says we'll see grey skies and fog to start but the heavier rain is gone in NYC. Expect a high of 48 degrees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOWK 13 News

Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – While the West continues to be pummeled by precipitation, much of the Midwest has finally seen their first measurable snowfall of the season where records were broken for lateness. It won’t stop there though. Short-term forecasts show a snow-producing system on the move this week, with long-range outlooks predicting above-average rain […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Rain, wind and cold

Look for a cold and wet afternoon as a new storm approaches the Southland Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will remain about 15 to 20 degrees below normal, possibly setting some records for chilly afternoon highs. Heavy showers are expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday. Sunny skies are forecast to return this weekend. […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
WCTV

NWS reports possible brief tornado in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans, Independent and Calhoun streets. BPS posted photos of the damage, as well as a video from Brad Cox from Shotwell Street, to their Facebook page. According to the National Weather Service, a...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies will continue through the end of the week, and with temperatures on the rise through Friday and into Saturday, it looks like we’ll be welcoming the new year with some wet weather. Quiet weather will remain for Thursday and most of Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We have a chance for a brief, light mix on Thursday evening as a quick moving system sweeps through.
BURLINGTON, VT

