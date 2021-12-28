ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

New Year’s Schedule For COVID Testing In Bradenton

By Local News Desk
 1 day ago
MANATEE COUNTY, FL. – The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) and Manatee County Government have teamed up to offer an additional location for COVID-19 testing.

Testing (rapid or PCR upon request) is free of charge.

This is a walk-up operation, no appointment is necessary. A government-issued photo ID is required.

The COVID-19 testing site will remain at the Bradenton Area Convention Center at this time.

Updated operating hours for the New Year’s holiday:

  • New Year’s Eve: 7am-7pm
  • New Year’s Day: 9am-5pm
  • All other days will be normal hours (7am-7pm)

OTHER TESTING SITES

Many pharmacies offer COVID-19 testing. Nearby testing sites are listed below:

Near Bradenton Area Convention Center:

  • Walgreens 8th Ave. Palmetto
  • CVS 8th Ave. Palmetto
  • CVS Bradenton
  • CVS West Bradenton
  • Ellenton Urgent Care

Doctors’ offices and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee can also provide testing.

