New Year’s Schedule For COVID Testing In Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, FL. – The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) and Manatee County Government have teamed up to offer an additional location for COVID-19 testing.

Testing (rapid or PCR upon request) is free of charge.

This is a walk-up operation, no appointment is necessary. A government-issued photo ID is required.

The COVID-19 testing site will remain at the Bradenton Area Convention Center at this time.

Updated operating hours for the New Year’s holiday:

New Year’s Eve: 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day: 9am-5pm

All other days will be normal hours (7am-7pm)

OTHER TESTING SITES

Many pharmacies offer COVID-19 testing. Nearby testing sites are listed below:

Near Bradenton Area Convention Center:

Walgreens 8th Ave. Palmetto

CVS 8th Ave. Palmetto

CVS Bradenton

CVS West Bradenton

Ellenton Urgent Care

Doctors’ offices and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee can also provide testing.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon