22-year-old's tour of possibly tiniest apartment in New York City gets big views

By Will Ganss
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY -- "Here's what it's like living in the smallest apartment in New York. Whatever your expectations are, lower them." That's how Axel Webber starts his video tour of his apartment on social media. Axel is brand new to New York City, but he's already feeling right...

picturecorrect.com

Timelapse: New Year’s Eve In New York City (2014)

Celebrating New Year’s Eve at Times Square in New York City is on many a bucket list. It is one of the largest celebrations of its type–an estimated 1,000,000 people attend the event in person with another 1,000,000,000 (yes, that’s right, one billion) people tuning in worldwide via TV and Internet. The following timelapse video takes viewers right to the heart of the action:
CBS New York

Brooklyn Native Steve Buscemi Honored With Key To New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Steve Buscemi is the latest New Yorker to get a key to the city. Before turning to acting, the Brooklyn-born Buscemi was a New York City firefighter in the early 1980s. .@NYCMayor honors iconic actor and one of @FDNY’s Bravest Steve Buscemi at City Hall. https://t.co/wZyvD0yX71 pic.twitter.com/koUcJroZPp — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 28, 2021 The “Boardwalk Empire” star was given the key to New York during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press conference Tuesday. “This is such an honor to be here with you today to receive this, to have friends and family here,” Buscemi said. “Before being an actor, I had one of the greatest jobs in New York City … at Engine 55 in Little Italy, and I’ll always be grateful to them for allowing me to work beside them in the aftermath of 9/11.” Known for roles in “Reservoir Dogs,” “Fargo,” “The Sopranos” and many more, Buscemi said one of the things he loves most about New York City is the people.
The Independent

New York City subway service reduced as city experiences ‘Covid surge’

Subway services in New York will be operating on a curtailed schedule this week as coronavirus cases spike throughout the city.“This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual,” the Transit Authority tweeted Sunday from its account @NYCTSubway. “Like everyone in New York, we’ve been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train.”It continued: “Reducing scheduled service, we’re able to re-allocate train crews where they’re needed, rather than cancel individual trips. We’re also working quickly...
mansionglobal.com

New York City’s Market for New Development Soars in Comeback Year

The appetite among buyers for Manhattan’s new developments has surged this year, according to a report Monday from Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing. More than $7 billion worth of contracts have been signed on homes in new developments across the New York City borough in 2021. While an unsurprising...
digg.com

Take A Peek Inside The 'Smallest Apartment In New York'

"Here is what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York," AJ Webber said in a viral TikTok video. "Whatever your expectations are, lower them." AJ Webber gave a tour of his 75 square foot apartment in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan that has shocked the internet.
hngn.com

New York Offers $100 To Every Citizen Who Will Get Booster Shots at City-Run Sites Before New Year as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City announced on Tuesday that people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot by the end of the year would receive a $100 incentive. Individuals who receive their second or third COVID-19 booster shots before December 31 at a city-run location or one of its Somos care partner clinics are eligible.
Fox17

Phish postpones New Year's Eve concerts in New York City

NEW YORK — Phish announced Thursday the band would postpone its annual run of New Year's Eve concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City due to the COVID-19 omicron variant. The sold-out concerts will be moved to April, according to a statement from the band. "With the...
