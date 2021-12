Louise and I got to Chase Field for the Guarantee Rate Bowl almost 3 hours before the kick-off at 8:15 pm. Just about everywhere you looked you saw Gopher fans in maroon and gold! The stadium was not even open yet so we stopped by one of the sports bars next to the stadium. It was fun just talking to other Gopher fans before the game. Chase Field is the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. It was a great stadium to watch the Minnesota Gophers beat the West Virginia Mountaineers.

