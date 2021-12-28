ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Search For a Missing Skier Continues at Northstar

kkoh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement and Northstar Ski Patrol are looking for a missing skier who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day. 43-year-old Rory Angelotta of...

www.kkoh.com

CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m. Tuesday working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. “Unfortunately, the tracks belonged to a bear,” deputies tweeted. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Tahoe region until Wednesday night with up to a foot of new snow expected. The challenging weather conditions from several days have led...
TRUCKEE, CA
State
Nevada State
CBS Denver

Search & Rescue Crews Set Out To Find Colorado Skier In California

(CBS4) – Crews continues to search for a Colorado man missing in California. Rory Angelotta, 43, disappeared while skiing at the Northstar ski resort where he works. Friends reported him missing on Christmas night when he didn’t show up for dinner. That day, a large snow storm hit the region. (credit: Kelsey Angelotta) The search for Rory Angelotta continues at Northstar Ski Resort.Last night, searchers were out until after 9 p.m. working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain.Unfortunately,the tracks belonged to a bear. #searchandrescue #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/2anRWW2qGL — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 29, 2021 “We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us – but we’re still very hopeful,” said Kelsey Angelotta, Rory’s sister. Avalanche conditions have limited search and rescue teams’ efforts to look for him. Rory moved to Truckee, California in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Search On For Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run Driver Who Struck 6 Children, Killing 2

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a driver who hit several children and never even stopped in Wilton Manors. It all happened just before 3:00 Monday afternoon, near 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors “Our units transported 4 children this afternoon to Broward Health in various stages of injuries, and two were pronounced deceased here on scene,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. Roads were closed and investigators were on the scene until around 9:30 p.m. “This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone— for family, friends and our first responders,” said Miranda Grossman, a PIO with the Broward Sheriff’s...
WILTON MANORS, FL
#Skier#Accident#Northstar Ski Patrol
Outsider.com

Avalanche Blocks I-80 to Tahoe for Foreseeable Future

A snowstorm bringing whiteout blizzard conditions has set off an avalanche in the Lake Tahoe area that left Highway 89 and I-80 closed in both directions. Authorities shut down a 70-mile span of I-80, from Colfax through Lake Tahoe and up to the Nevada state line, CBS SF reports. Meanwhile, the Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee put out a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area that lasts through Tuesday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Avalanche Traps Backcountry Skiers, Injuring 5 and Killing 1

A blustery morning turned to tragedy for six skiers in Washington state on Saturday. According to The Seattle Times, an avalanche on Crystal Mountain trapped the skiers around 10:50 a.m., and was first reported to ski patrol by witnesses. Though five skiers survived the snow, one could not be resuscitated and was confirmed dead. The Pierce County sheriff reported that despite the tragedy, ski operations across the resort would remain open since the avalanche had occurred in a backcountry region of the mountain known as Silver Basin.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
KREX

2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a week. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run […]
COLORADO STATE

