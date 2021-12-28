ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

By Todd Little
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL will return from its holiday slumber tonight. There are three games on the docket tonight, including one with implications for the Florida Panthers, who get another day off before hosting the New York Rangers. Atlantic Division leaders Tampa Bay will face the lowly Montreal Canadiens...

Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Sasha Barkov ‘ready to go’ as Florida Panthers return to play

After missing 13 of the last 14 games, Sasha Barkov appears to be back in the fold for the Florida Panthers when they play host to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. “I think he looks ready to go,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “It was good to...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Ekblad, Lomberg weather Florida Panthers holiday Covid outbreak

A Covid-19 outbreak could not have happened at a worse time for the Florida Panthers. On Dec. 17, the team’s games were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but for seven players, it meant that their holiday season was in jeopardy. “’Here we go again’ was my initial thought,”...
NHL
Deadline

NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Panthers Mackie Samoskevich scores in US win over Slovakia at World Juniors

Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich scored in the United States 3-2 win over Slovakia at the 2022 World Junior Championship. Florida’s first-rounder (24th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft notched a power-play goal from the top of the left circle 15:18 into the opening frame to give the Americans a two-goal lead.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Florida Panthers get seven players back, lose four more to Covid

SUNRISE — When the Florida Panthers returned to practice for the first time since Dec. 17 on Sunday, all seven players who were in Covid-19 protocols were on the ice. Aaron Ekblad, who was joined by Ryan Lomberg, Carter Verhaeghe, Radko Gudas, Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Frank Vatrano on the team’s Covid-19 list, was excited to be back out there.
PUBLIC HEALTH

