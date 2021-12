Patricia Kelmar is Director of Health Care Campaigns for US PIRG. (PIRG stands for Public Interest Research Group.) We're going to talk about a law which takes effect next month entitled the "No Surprises Act" which aims to eliminate (or at least reduce) medical "surprise billing", which typically means getting an out-of-network bill for medical care that you thought was in your network and covered by your insurance. More info here: No Surprises Act | CMS and here: The No Surprises Act Begins January 2022: This is What You Can Expect | KFF.

