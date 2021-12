Amid continued attempts to rebound upwards, the GBP/USD currency pair moved towards the 1.3500 resistance level that supports the bulls. The British pound was one of the best performing major currencies of the week on Wednesday. This month the Bank of England (BoE) really started the process of normalizing its policy in December when it raised the bank rate from 0.10% to 0.25% in what was already a supportive development for the British pound. But fears of the rapid spread of the new Corona variant may hamper sterling's endeavors.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO