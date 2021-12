The attempts of the bulls to control the USD/JPY culminated in a test of the 115.00 psychological resistance level, where it has settled as of this writing. This was the highest for the currency pair in more than a month. Investors' risk appetite has helped the currency pair a lot in achieving its recent gains. The US dollar is still strongly supported by expectations of an imminent date for raising US interest rates. The US economic recovery from the effects of the epidemic is still strong.

