Litecoin price analysis is bullish. Strong support for LTC/USD is present at $150. Resistance for LTC is found at $158. The Litecoin price analysis is bullish for today as the bulls have continued their lead for the third day. The coin price has recovered to $154 due to the continuous bullish efforts despite the price breaking downwards at the start of today’s trading session. The decline in LTC/USD value has slowed down as bulls have contained the steep lower lows, which were observed in the last month after the price peaked at $279 on 14th November. This slow down in the overall decline hints that the LTC has reached its strong support zone, and an improvement might be on its way in the future.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO