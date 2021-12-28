ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relax Anywhere with This Personal Fireplace

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneurs need to find ways to relax from time to time. You're never going to be able to do your best work if you're stressed out all the time. Whether it's a hobby or just giving yourself a chance to sit down and relax, taking the occasional break can help you be the best version of yourself.

This winter, unwind in style with the FLÎKR® Fire2: Personal Fireplace . Perfect for any living space, this beautiful personal fireplace features a refined design and a custom-made quartz-like resting base. With just five ounces of isopropyl rubbing alcohol, you can enjoy about 50 minutes of burn time to give yourself a relaxing ambient flame while you read a book, watch a show, or listen to music.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, FLÎKR® Fire2 only makes soot where the flame touches, so it's not at all messy, and it doesn't produce carbon monoxide, so it's safe to cook over should you get inspired to make a s'more or two. And, of course, it produces enough heat to keep you warm and cozy without having to turn down the climate control. Don't worry about furniture, FLÎKR® Fire2 protects it thanks to an integrated thermal barrier.

It's a great way to relax while adding a beautiful design piece to your home. Plus, thanks to the tiny design, you can bring it with you anywhere. Heading up to the cabin this winter? FLÎKR® Fire2 is the perfect companion — especially if the kids want to make some indoor s'mores.

Kick back and relax with the FLÎKR® Fire2: Personal Fireplace . For a limited time during our Cyber Week Sale, you can get one for an additional 20 percent off when you use promo code CYBER20 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

