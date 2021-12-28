Grenada to Host Impressive Roster of Caribbean Sailing and Fishing Events in 2022

Plan your Caribbean cruise by understanding the itineraries offered in each region. Southern Caribbean cruises venture deep into the chain of islands that make up the West Indies. Ports of call are on islands like Aruba, St. Lucia and Curaçao where you’ll experience spectacular rainforests, Dutch architecture, and underwater exploration. Western Caribbean cruises typically visit countries like Belize, Mexico, and Honduras where you can explore ancient Mayan ruins, snorkel the second-largest reef in the world and see exotic animals in the wild. The Eastern Caribbean islands are generally considered to be the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, and Puerto Rico. Visit the oldest Spanish fort in the New World, El Morro, in San Juan; climb to the top of Blackbeard’s Castle on St. Thomas and seek out the North Atlantic humpback whales that migrate to these warm waters every winter. Domestic departure points in states like Florida, Louisiana and Texas allow your trip to the vibrant Caribbean to start closer to home, perhaps even within driving distance. With nearly two decades' worth of accolades, Norwegian Cruise Line was voted “The Caribbean's Leading Cruise Line”, 8 years in a row by the World Travel Awards.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO